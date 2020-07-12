Steven Matz's curved ball continues to impress at Mets camp

Steven Matz's importance cannot be overstated.

Without Noah Syndergaard in the rotation, the left-hander is asked to emerge. Until now, you have admired the task.

Matz continued to impress in spring 2.0 practice, delivering three shutout innings in a game within the squad where he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three while throwing 45 pitches. Matz's curved ball is becoming a bigger part of his arsenal, and he's throwing it at different speeds, creating deception.

"The speed difference he's pitching at is really good," manager Luis Rojas said of speed. "There are some things he can do with his fastball out of that corner, in the zone or sneak one away. There are so many things you can do. Adding that weapon to the contrast of its tones and to the repertoire of its tones will be great for us and for himself. "

Rojas credited pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for him, noting that Matz and Hefner have had close communication during first spring training and the layoff before this latest comeback.

"I know Hef is really good at working on repertoire expansion and teaching launch point details," said Rojas.

Arguably even more impressive was the work of his counterpart, Michael Wacha. Facing most of the Mets regulars, the newcomer threw 54 pitches in four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five, two against Michael Conforto.

Rojas said it is too early in this shortened camp to make evaluations at the back of the list. In fact, decisions about the final players to make the list of 30 players could go until the last day of practice. When asked what weight will have more weight, how a player looks during camp or his past experience, Rojas said: "It will be a balance of both." Considering the Mets are playing just two exhibition games next weekend against the Yankees, otherwise there won't be much to go on.

"It should be a delay, a late call about getting too close to the season for that," he said.

Rojas hoped they would start to have a better idea over the next week of where the list is. He highlighted veterans like Melky Cabrera, Matt Adams and Gordon Beckham.

"We know what they can do," he said. "We have seen their recent history in the game and they are in great shape."

The Mets kept their lips tight on the condition of Robinson Cano and Brad Brach. Brach has not yet arrived to exercise, and Cano was last seen in an in-school game on Monday. Rojas said he hopes to see them "soon," but declined to offer a schedule. … Dellin Betances retired the three batters he faced in Saturday's in-school game. Jeff McNeil took Hunter Strickland deeply for the game's only run.