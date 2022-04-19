Fans of the animated series Invincible were overjoyed to hear that Steven Yeun, who voiced the lead character in Season 1, will be returning for Season 2. Yeun’s involvement was confirmed by Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible and an executive producer on the show.

“I’m delighted to be collaborating on Invincible again with such a brilliant team,” Yeun commented. “I’m really excited and seeing what they start coming up with this time about because the first series was so much enjoyable.”

The plotline of the Invincible’ Season 2

The Invincible’ Season 2 is currently unknown, but with Yeun’s return to the recording booth, fans can expect great things from this season of the show. This is exciting news for fans of Invincible, as Yeun was a fan-favorite character in the first season. Invincible is an Amazon Prime Original series that premiered in 2020.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman. Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a teenage boy who discovers that he also has superpowers. The first season of Invincible was very well-received by fans and critics alike, and then it is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. While the release date for Invincible Season two is currently unknown, with Yeun’s return to the recording booth, fans can also expect great things from this season of the show.

Character names of the Invincible’ Season 2

The following is a list of the main actors:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Grey Griffin as Monster Girl

Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Jason Mantzoukasnas Rex Splode

Khary Payton as Black Samson

Melise as Dupli-Kate

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Mark Hamillbas Art Rosebaum

Clancy Brownnas Damien Darkblood

Fred Tatasciore as Eve’s Father

Series of Invincible: Here’s Everything We Knew As Of now

The first season of Invincible was very well-received by fans and critics alike, and it is also one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. While the release date for Invincible Season two is currently unknown, with Yeun’s return to the recording booth, fans can expect great things from this season of the show.

Invincible Season two will see the return of several cast members, including Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson/Invincible. In an interview with Collider, Yeun talked about his return to the show and then what fans can expect from Invincible Season two. “For season two, I believe we simply wanted to… I’m not saying we should aim to outdo ourselves, but we should try harder than the other season “Yeun noted. “I also imagine that everyone participating in the project’s development is quite passionate about it, well we all believe on what Robert [Kirkman] has to do.” with the plot.”

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Public reaction to Invincible Season 2

The Invincible Season 2 has been largely positive, with many people praising the show for its mature themes and violence.

“I feel like a lot of Invincible’s popularity arises from the belief that it isn’t afraid to be who it is,” Yeun remarked.

“It might not hold much away, & I hope audiences will enjoy it.”

The first season of Invincible is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The second season is expected to be released sometime in 2022.