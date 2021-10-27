With the feature of Stillwater on July 30, 2021, audiences have been going to the movie theater. In addition, the film’s genre is a crime drama and it takes place in 2021.

Stillwater is a movie that tells the story of an oil rig worker, who after learning that his daughter has been convicted in a murder case he believes she did not commit, takes matters into his own hands to figure out what really happened. He teams up with a French woman. And they go on this investigation together only to eventually be disheartened by his daughter. The film had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on July 8, 2021.

Here, we have reviewed the film and summarized the Stillwater movie.

Who Framed the Whole Movie Stillwater: Writers and Directors

The film has been framed by Marcus Hinchey along with Tom McCarthy and Thomas Bidegain. Noé Debré is a co-writer of the script as well. The movie was directed by Tom McCarthy. Tom has delivered some of the finest films in the past few years. He has also won an Academy Award for the film ‘Spotlight’ in 2016.

One of the other projects Tom is 13 Reasons Why (2017). Nevertheless, the series had been a huge success. The director is extremely talented and knows how to make his audience feel for their characters in a simple yet great way. However, Tom definitely has an eye behind the camera which makes him one of my favorite directors working today. The same goes with Marcus who co-wrote this script along with McCarthy.

Why was the Movie Worth Watching: Plot of the Film!

Firstly, the trailer of the movie had impressed the viewers a lot. Finally, the plot of the movie sounded quite good. Stillwater spins around an oil worker Bill Baker. Bill’s daughter, Allison, has been accused of killing her roommate as well as her lover.

Disappointed by the refusal of her lawyer to reopen her case, Bill turns to Virginie. Virginie is a French Women who helps Bill throughout for finding Akim, the suspected killer of Lina.

The whole situation is misunderstood by Bill when Akim confesses Allison had paid him to get Lina killed. In addition, Akim’s DNA matches the crime scene evidence. Later, Allison is exonerated.

The plot of the story was quite interesting with naivety being questioned throughout the film.

The Cast of the Crime Drama Film

The film had some powerful characters that demanded a suitable actor to play them. One of such roles was that played by Akim. The actor portraying this role should be one with great acting skills and ability. Idir Azougli starred as Akim along with Matt Damon as Bill Baker and Abigail Breslin as Allison Baker.

Camille Cottin was playing the character Virginie, Lilou Siauvaud as Maya, and Deanna Dunagan as Sharon.

The other cast members include Anne Le Ny as Leparq, Moussa Maaskri as Diros, and William Nadylam as Patrick.

The Movie had Mixed Reviews from Critics and the Viewers

The cast of the movie was successful in captivating the audience with their powerful yet believable characters. Though the movie would have been satisfying if the plotline had been a bit stronger.

However, the movie was worth watching but not to be watched once again though it is a one-time watch for sure. The script could have been written in a better manner. And so as the plotline which would have made viewers glued to their seats from beginning till the end of the movie. It had its own moments that were entirely engaging and interesting.

The movie seemed a bit lengthy but it was worth the watch as one can see brilliant acting performances from all actors involved in the project. The screenplay could have avoided the stretchy scenes. There were some of the scenes that were interrupting the mystery built by the director and the co-writers.