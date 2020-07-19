Stimulus bill: White House chief of staff says stimulus negotiations will start "seriously" on Monday

"As we begin to engage with our Senate and House colleagues on Capitol Hill, they will start in earnest starting tomorrow, Monday," Meadows said in an interview on Fox News.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "to begin fine-tuning it," Meadows added.
Details of the bill are expected to be released next week, so any discussion at this time is only preliminary, and the amount of funding to propose is a moving target even among members of the Republican Party, according to a Republican Party source. McConnell has kept the details of the bill so far.
Meadows outlined the administration's priorities for the next stimulus package on Sunday, including ensuring that there are "protections for American workers and those who employ individuals," among other things.
"Whether it's a payroll tax deduction, or to make sure unemployment benefits continue without discouraging return to work," he said. The issue of continued unemployment benefits has been a point of conflict for Democrats in the negotiations.
"It looks like" the bill will be in the trillion dollar range, Meadows said.