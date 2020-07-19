Stimulus bill: White House chief of staff says stimulus negotiations will start "seriously" on Monday

"As we begin to engage with our Senate and House colleagues on Capitol Hill, they will start in earnest starting tomorrow, Monday," Meadows said in an interview on Fox News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "to begin fine-tuning it," Meadows added.

Republicans in the White House and Senate disagree on the amount of funding that should be awarded to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Disease in the next round of stimulus spending, a CNN told a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Details of the bill are expected to be released next week, so any discussion at this time is only preliminary, and the amount of funding to propose is a moving target even among members of the Republican Party, according to a Republican Party source. McConnell has kept the details of the bill so far.