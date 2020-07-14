Stimulus checks: IRS cancels payments issued to deceased individuals

The IRS previously said that payments issued to people who had died would have to be returned by family members.

In a rush to get stimulus payments as fast as possible, the money was sent to people who had filed taxes in the past two years, some of whom had since died. The agency said on its website Friday that its Fiscal Services Office has been taking steps to prevent more payments from being sent to the deceased.

"Canceling uncashed checks is part of this process," said the IRS. "BFS has canceled pending Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks issued to recipients who may not be eligible, including those who have died."

Congress included stimulus payments in its $ 2 trillion broad economic response to the pandemic passed in March. It provided direct payments of up to $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for families.