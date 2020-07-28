Stimulus game state: more than $ 2 trillion difference and there is no clear way to reach an agreement

Bottom line: Leaders of Congress and the White House are now at the stage they expected to enter early last week, which is not helpful given the pressure of the deadline. But the biggest problem is the current negotiation dynamics. Senate Republicans remain divided over whether a proposal is necessary, and on top of that, they have been extremely frustrated with the White House, multiple senators told CNN. Democrats see no impetus to abandon their front-line positions, seeing the Republican Party's opening offer as belated and unserious. It is necessary to advance quickly, because at this moment there is no way towards an agreement.

No one is talking about ending something before the July 31 unemployment benefit expires right now. President Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, after a meeting with Treasurer Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday night, said they plan to continue talking to reach a agreement, but acknowledged that the two sides are very far apart.

If something comes together, difficult expectations are expected, it will take a few weeks. But in terms of exact timing, as a veteran Congressional reporter likes to remind colleagues during conversations on this scale: "Always be in control."

The process

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell underscored the long road ahead: "Every bill has to start somewhere. Republicans are a majority in the Senate. This is a starting point. You will have many stories that Cover these discussions back and forth across party lines and with management on the road as we have. "

The proposal & # 39; skinny & # 39;: When the big problem feels out of reach, there are many precedents for resorting to a more limited option. That's what White House negotiators have already negotiated, but Pelosi viscerally rejected that idea on Monday night.

"It's good that they called him skinny because that's what you get when you don't have food to eat," Pelosi told reporters when asked about the idea. The point: Democrats see this as a meaningful package with pieces that go together. The cut, particularly when Democratic lawmakers clearly believe they have the upper hand in the talks, is not on the table.

Republican Party frustration

According to multiple sources, negotiations over the past week between Senate Republicans and the White House did not exactly want Meadows and Mnuchin to Senate Republicans. They were seen as much longer than they should be, with repeated decisions to open issues that had been closed and the inclusion of strange elements that only served to feed the Democrats.

This is, to some extent, part of the process. Each side always thinks they know better and the other side is somewhat weak or slowing down the process, but the point here is that Republicans in the White House and Senate are supposed to be on the same side.

The operational question is whether they can join now that the talks have turned into a red team vs. blue Team. History would say yes. But the divisions and frustration here are very real.

McConnell's Challenge

This is one of the biggest negotiating challenges the Kentucky Republican has faced in recent history. The White House has served as an unreliable and, at times, seemingly unstable negotiating partner. A good part of your conference doesn't want more expense, period. Part of his conference is now fighting for their political lives in tough re-election campaigns, and he can't afford to see the economy plummet, but he also doesn't want to run into conservatives on spending.

Altogether, that is, as one senator told me last night, "It is not exactly our strongest hand."

How McConnell navigates this, especially given his number one priority of protecting his majority, will be fascinating to see in the days and weeks ahead. As for his views on the upcoming package itself, while he has made it clear that it will be the last, he has not met his need.

"We have one foot in the pandemic and one foot in recovery. The American people need more help," McConnell said Monday. "They need it to be comprehensive. And they need to carefully adapt to this crossroads."

Department of … wait what?

It's often the case that big spending proposals include lots of weird pet supplies and supplies, though it's rare for those provisions to make it to initial drafts of bills (the preferred route is to catch them late when everyone is exhausted. and not pay attention.)

But there are two parts of the Republican Party proposal that stand out in particular for being a tranche for a package meant to stay related to coronavirus relief:

The FBI building: The bill includes $ 1.75 billion to finance the design and construction of a new FBI headquarters, and the fact that this became a bill underscores just how important White House negotiators saw this provision. For more than a week, the idea angered Republican Senate party negotiators, who at one point thought they had knocked him off the table, only to see that he reappeared last weekend, according to sources involved in the discussions. . They thought again that they had sent it on Monday, only to have it reappear in the administration's proposals. It came to the final proposal, much to the confusion of grassroots Republicans, and has now become a key topic of conversation for Democrats.

Even how the provision was drafted underlines the stretch here to link it to the coronavirus:

For an additional amount for "Federal Office of Investigation, Construction", $ 1,750,000,000, which will remain available until it is spent, to prevent, prepare and respond to coronavirus, nationally or internationally : Provided that the amounts available under this heading in this Act are for the design and construction of a headquarters in Washington DC for the Federal Bureau of Investigation

"This is not helpful. It is not. It makes us seem like we are not serious," a Republican senator told CNN last night.

Defense spending: Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, made it clear that reinforcing the defense industrial base is always a priority, and that's why more than $ 8 billion was included for aircraft combat, armored vehicles with helicopters and more. It is important to note that among the priorities included for funding in this part of the bill are several projects that saw their funding delayed or removed entirely for President Donald Trump to transfer funds to fund the border wall.

The main differences

There are … many, and this will not cover them all. But here are some of the most important ones that must be resolved to reach any agreement.

Federal unemployment improvement: Democrats extended the current federal unemployment boost of $ 600 until the end of the year. Republicans proposed reducing it to a flat rate of $ 200 for two months, and then transitioning to approximately 70% of the previous earnings model when combined with state aid.

To make this completely clear: The Republican proposal is not a beginning for Democrats. Nor is it a principle for many states that have made it clear to lawmakers that they don't have the technology or the ability to implement a percentage-based system. The most likely end game appears to be a gradual reduction in the flat rate over time: Democrats are not married to the $ 600 flat rate and acknowledge that some earn more than 100% of past wages. Republicans in political danger don't want to be part of a headline in which their party cuts unemployment benefits at a time of economic crisis. Right now, however, both sides are immersed in their positions.

State and local financing: Democrats include $ 1 trillion in state and local funds in their proposal. It is a central focus of Democrats in both houses, and there is a coalition with a big push behind the push, from governors and mayors to large business groups and unions.

Republicans did not include new funds in their proposal, but they did include more flexibility in using funds already disbursed in the first aid package. Republicans acknowledge that there will be money included in any final agreement.

Rent and food assistance: Democrats have made it clear that these are priorities for the talks and that there is no corresponding provision or provisions in the Republican Party proposal.

Civil liability protections: This is the reddest of the red lines for McConnell: He has made it clear that no bill will make it to the Senate without liability protection for businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and nonprofits. Democrats did not include liability protections in their proposal and have lobbied for OSHA regulations to protect workers.

A source tells CNN that there have been initial conversations between Republicans and Democrats about this article.

Education: Republicans included $ 105 billion for schools in their proposal, including $ 70 billion for K-12, $ 30 billion for colleges and universities. Funding for K-12 would be split with one-third of the funds to be immediately deployed to schools on a per capita basis and the remaining two-thirds to be disbursed immediately if half of the students returned to school in person. at least 50 percent of the time.

Democrats have lobbied for more than $ 400 billion for schools, and oppose tying the funds to schools that bring students to classes in person. However, there is a sweet spot here, as in-person schools do, in fact, need more funds to finance modernization of buildings and transportation, meals, PPE, etc.

General structural agreement areas

Direct payments: Republicans repeat the exact same direct payment structure as the first round of checks, but with more assistance for families with dependent adults. Democrats did the same, but with more help for dependent children. This seems to be quite reconcilable.

Payment Check Protection Program: The Republican Party proposal includes $ 190 billion for new loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and another $ 60 billion for long-term, low-interest loans. Much of this article was written through bipartisan talks in the Senate, and the legislators who lead the small-business portion of these talks are by far the most bipartisan and collaborative in the Senate. Hope this generally reflects where things are.