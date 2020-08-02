Stimulus negotiations: immediate deal unlikely as Pelosi and Mnuchin seek positions ahead of Monday talks

Democratic leaders and the White House held a round of productive meetings on Saturday, but reported that they remain far apart in a deal. Pelosi and Mnuchin, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said they hope to meet on Monday to resume discussions.

"Obviously we need bipartisan support to reach a deal, the last two deals we made 96-0 and 100-0. I think it is fair enough to say that we are not going to do that again," Mnuchin told reporters on Sunday. .

Asked on Sunday by ABC's Martha Raddatz about "This week" when negotiators could come to an agreement, Pelosi said: "We will be close to an agreement when we have … an agreement."

Pelosi reiterated comments from House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer last week that the $ 600 price tag on enhanced federal unemployment benefits is not a deciding factor for Democrats.

"The amount of money that is awarded as an improvement for unemployment insurance must be related to the unemployment rate, so as it decreases, you can consider something less than 600, but in this agreement, it is 600," he explained. Pelosi.

However, the California Democrat questioned Hoyer's comment that there was "some validity" in the Republicans' argument that the $ 600 benefit is a disincentive for some Americans to return to work, arguing that he has statistics to show that federal money is holding people back. out of poverty.

"The $ 600 is essential. It is essential for America's working families. And, once again, patronizing, disrespecting their motivation is so surprising … how insistent Republicans are about a working family and its $ 600 and how arrogant it's about other money that's coming out, "said the California Democrat.

He later noted that Democrats are "unified" in their support of the $ 600 benefit, and claimed that Republicans are "in disarray."

Mnuchin argued that the White House had proposed a one-week extension of unemployment benefits of $ 600 as negotiations continued, but that Democrats had rejected it. Without giving details, the Treasury secretary also said he and Meadows made "three or four" other offers to Democrats to deal with rising unemployment.

Unemployment "should be linked to some percentage of wages, the fact that we had a fixed number was just a matter of emergency," Mnuchin said in an interview on ABC "This week," but added: "About the concept, we absolutely in accordance with the increase in unemployment, we want to solve the problem. "

The Treasury secretary also highlighted another controversial topic in the talks on Sunday: additional funds for local and state governments.

"Democrats right now insist that more than a trillion dollars for state and local governments is something we are not going to do, to rescue those with financial problems," he said.

Mnuchin had told reporters after the talks on Saturday that "clearly there is a subset of issues that we both agree on," listing an extension of unemployment insurance, schools, the Paycheck Protection Program and the jobs But the Speaker of the House of Representatives made it clear that Democrats are not interested in a short-term solution.

Pelosi said Sunday that many in her caucus would like to see a package that lasts until September or June of next year, but she only wants to go through the assignment process in January.

"What are we going to do? Go back to the table and do this again in two or three months? No. We are going to give him the courtesy and the certainty that this support will be there," he said in an interview. MSNBC.

Schumer, however, expressed optimism on Sunday and said that while "significant" divisions remain, "good progress" was made in talks with the White House.

"We made good progress, there are many things we are still divided into, and we are still not close to an agreement, but we are progressing and I hope we can reach an agreement," he said. he told reporters in New York City after arriving from Washington, DC.

"We will see each other again tomorrow, and I'm working as hard as I can to make it happen," he said.