Stimulus negotiations: Republicans to launch opening offer Thursday

There is now a test funding agreement that marks a compromise between the Senate Republican Party and the White House, and cutting payroll taxes, a key priority for President Donald Trump, is officially outside the Republican draft. That marks a victory for Republicans, who had publicized their coldness at the idea.

Over the course of Thursday, key Senate Republicans will unfold the proposal to pieces in each section, and finally set the stage for the long-awaited negotiations a few days before the expiration of crucial federal unemployment benefits.

Bottom line: The reality is that while progress has been made and a significant portion of Senate Republicans will line up behind the Republican Party draft, Republican-Republican disputes are still very much alive, and Republican negotiations with Democrats are likely to continue. days ahead

Top Republican advisers predict those divisions will dissipate, but won't go away, when Democrats get involved in the talks, but it remains an open question, particularly as one Republican senator told me Wednesday, "you never know where the president will be in these things ".

What to see

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows return to Capitol Hill to meet McConnell at 9:30 a.m.

The chairs of the McConnell Republican Party and Senate committees are expected to arrive on the Senate floor and present the proposal, piece by piece, sometime Thursday, timing TBD.

What the White House says about the Republican Party effort when it launches

The deal

Top Senate Republicans and White House negotiators closed a deal on a key piece of their proposal last night, after hours of closed-door meetings on funding for schools and the priorities for coronavirus testing.

Notably, there was no agreement on the entire proposal: late in the evening, staff were still working on several open issues on the broader proposal, leaving open the possibility that there may still be disputes between Republicans in the Senate and the White House today.

But Tuesday night's progress was seen as a big step forward for Republicans plagued by discord in recent days.

McConnell process

If you were paying attention to how McConnell released the initial draft of what would become the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act, you will recognize what is to come. McConnell will speak on the proposal on the floor, followed by each of the chairs of his committees who led the writing of specific pieces of the proposal.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the leadership, told reporters Wednesday night that the proposal would not be presented as a single bill, but as individual packages of jurisdiction committees. This is different from the CARES Law.

But there are a few reasons for the route McConnell is taking: First, these chairs and committee staff have been writing and working on these proposals for several weeks, so this is their job (with adjustments and final decisions made at points by leadership and the White House).

Second, and probably most importantly, this indicates the acceptance of the most important and powerful members of the McConnell conference, with the goal of committee members following their chairs to line up behind the bill.

The dynamic is very different from what it was the first time, but it was an effective strategy to unify the entire conference in March. There is some effort to replicate that here as lawmakers prepare to enter the negotiating fight that will be in the coming weeks.

Reality check: This is not March. The divisions at the Republican conference on a new package are real and have been around for weeks. McConnell will get a large majority behind his proposal and, most importantly, line up with his front-line senators for reelection. But there are more than a handful of Republicans who will directly oppose the bill, including some who oppose any new spending in the wake of the initial $ 2.2 emergency financial aid package. McConnell knows this and has planned it. The real challenge will be ensuring that the opposition does not spread, undermining talks with Democrats.

Of note: Democratic senators and top aides have been quietly watching over the past few days with a mixture of joy, wonder and concern. Glee because everyone appreciates the divisions at the Republican conference and see it as an opportunity to reach a more beneficial deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, they say. I am amazed because two months have passed since the Democrats approved their own proposal and the Republicans are getting closer to theirs. Concern that if the Republican abyss widens too much, he is concerned that a bill will not come together at all.

"The Republican Party is so disorganized, chaotic and unprepared that they can barely put together a partisan bill in their own conference," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

To be clear, that is highly unlikely at the moment: The incentives to reach an agreement are simply too high, say aides and senators on both sides. But it's out there.

What is exceptional

There is an agreement on direct payments or stimulus controls, but the exact details have not yet been disclosed to members and staff.. The expectation is that the second round of checks will be more geared towards a lower income threshold, but the mechanics of that has been under negotiation in recent days.

Improvement of federal unemployment insurance. Attendees were told last night in a conference call with leaders that the $ 600 weekly federal unemployment insurance benefit would be reduced and expanded to a flat rate for two months. That would give states time to implement a system that could multiply state benefit to account for federal improvement, but limit it to 100% of revenue. The specific flat rate, and how states with already overwhelmed unemployment systems could implement that, remains in the air. CNBC's Mnuchin said the proposal would target "approximately a 70% salary replacement."

What is not:

The cut in payroll taxes. Mnuchin, on CNBC, said the proposal, which had been a priority for Trump, would not be in the draft Senate GOP, a direct reflection of Republican Senate opposition to the idea. The push for Senate Republicans has been that cutting payroll taxes, because of its cost, would squeeze out other priorities, particularly a second round of direct payments to individuals and families. The White House, after days of saying it would be on the proposal and fighting for its survival, has accepted that position.

What is not

The cut in payroll taxes. Mnuchin, on CNBC, said the proposal, which had been a priority for Trump, would not be in the draft Senate GOP, a direct reflection of Republican Senate opposition to the idea. The push for Senate Republicans has been that cutting payroll taxes, because of its cost, would squeeze out other priorities, particularly a second round of direct payments to individuals and families. The White House, after days of saying it would be on the proposal and fighting for its survival, has accepted that position.

The unemployment insurance test balloon

There was a brief campaign campaign on Wednesday around the idea of ​​a short-term extension of the current improvement in federal unemployment insurance. To put it plainly, it was never real. The White House, aware that a deal would likely not occur until after the program expired on July 31, introduced the idea to Senate Republicans that Republican leaders rejected it.

There is a somewhat cold reality on Capitol Hill: Deadlines make deals. Eliminate the deadline, eliminate the urgency, lose the deal. The idea of ​​removing the most urgent deadline from the table was never going to fly.

General summary of what is in the proposal

According to the people informed about it: