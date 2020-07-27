Stimulus Negotiations: Republicans to Reveal $ 1 Billion Opening Offer

Bottom line: For most recipients of the $ 600 federal unemployment benefit enhancement, final checks came out a few days ago. The official deadline is July 31. The federal eviction moratorium expired last week. Republicans, just Monday, are launching their opening offer, from which the administration of President Donald Trump is already walking away to present a reduced proposal that Democrats have already rejected. This, to say the least, is not an ideal way to start long-delayed bipartisan talks.

The Republican Senate proposal will have about $ 1 trillion and will include $ 105 billion for schools, a second round of direct payments to individuals and families, $ 16 billion in new money for testing, a more specific second round of forgivable loans for Small Business Paycheck Protection Program, a myriad of tax incentives for employers to rehire, retain and modernize their offices for employees. It will also include the Red Line of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Liability Protections for Businesses, Schools, Hospitals, and Nonprofits.

One thing that hasn't been talked about much on the Republican side in recent weeks has been what they planned to do about the federal eviction moratorium that expired last week. Well, CNN's Jake Tapper got White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, to shake hands with him that Sunday.

"We will extend the eviction moratorium," said Kudlow. "We will lengthen it."

The push & # 39; skinny & # 39;

Both Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin used appearances on Sunday news shows to raise the idea of ​​moving forward on a limited set of issues, particularly an extension of the federal benefit. unemployment, while saving broader issues for future legislation.

"We may raise it, pass it, as we can negotiate the rest of the bill in the coming weeks," Meadows said on ABC News "This Week."

This was planned, sources tell CNN. In recent days, they have made it clear in talks with Senate Republicans that they do not see a broad deal as feasible given the Democrats' point of view at the moment. Sunday's comments were meant to test the waters and lay the groundwork for moving forward on a reduced deal this week.

The goal is twofold: First, trying to do something ahead of Friday's unemployment benefits deadline, and given the scale of the proposals, limiting yourself to a few key issues can help spur the talks. Second, trying to block Democrats, either by message or by submitting a limited proposal for a vote, saying they are trying to block the spread of unemployment.

Where are the democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it clear that Democrats will not settle for moving piece by piece in this round of aid legislation.

"This is a package," Pelosi told reporters last week. "We cannot fragment this."

Pelosi's point is, like the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act that was passed almost unanimously in March, the pieces of this measure are designed to interconnect. Direct payments relate to unemployment benefits, which are reinforced by the Small Business Loan Program, which are all connected incentives for employers to try to retain or rehire workers.

Divide one or two pieces and create a hole, one that is unlikely to fill. McConnell himself has made it clear that this will be the final aid package, and his members become less and less susceptible to new spending each day.

For the most part, Democrats say they just want to finally start negotiations.

"We have been eager to negotiate for two weeks and 10 days," Pelosi said Sunday.

Additionally, several Democratic advisers were excited Sunday night by the idea that Republicans, who have yet to put a proposal on the table when House Democrats approved their $ 3 billion offer in May, could win a messaging battle or jam the Democrats.

The genesis of cutting things

White House officials have become increasingly wary of the prospect of a comprehensive deal with Democrats in recent days. It's something Meadows and Mnuchin told GOP senators and aides that it became very apparent, at least to them, after their first session (and up to this point, only) sitting down with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

What's confusing for many on Capitol Hill, of course, is that traditionally both sides in a negotiation press the hardest line at the opening meeting to lay the groundwork for future commitments. And since Republicans didn't even have a public proposal at the time of that meeting, and technically they don't yet, the idea that broader talks have suddenly become out of reach has surprised many.

However, with the July 31 deadline expiring, a narrow proposal is likely to get a big boost this week.

Graham's cunning point

If you have heeded this note in the past two months, you would recall the regular mentions of how dramatically things have changed within the Republican Senate conference in terms of this aid package. Week after week, senators and aides told CNN how divided the conference is at their closed-door lunches about the new spending and what the next bill should look like. It's the main reason McConnell took so long to put together the Republican Party's opening offer, and it doesn't make sense for Republicans to line up behind any final deal in large numbers in the coming days or weeks.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who has been to those lunches, put it bluntly (and fairly accurately based on my math at the end of the envelope) on Fox News: "Half of Republicans are going to vote no to none Phase 4 Package. That's just a fact. "

The frontliners

Several Republican officials supporting an agreement, for both economic and political reasons, have done the same with CNN in recent days – this is a point where frontline Senate Republicans for reelection will have to emerge and make clear What they want. and why they want it. McConnell's primary goal in any setting is to protect his majority, and he will do the same here, even if it means losing a large number of Republican votes at his conference. But at some point, the most threatened Republicans will have to reinforce the hand of the Kentucky Republican in these talks, both within the Republican Senate conference and in his talks with Democrats.

As one Republican campaign official put it to CNN: "There is no Republican majority in the Senate if the economy falls apart and our boys know it. At some point, they will have to make a public comment about it."

Where are the things in unemployment insurance

Meadows and Mnuchin traveled to the Capitol on Saturday and Sunday to resolve a number of pending issues with McConnell staff, some of them central to the proposal, other bizarre issues that slipped into late talks (to the frustration of congressional aides Republican, multiple CNNs said.) But the biggest problem by far has been trying to structure the Republican Party's offer on unemployment insurance.

Democrats proposed extending the $ 600 federal upgrade until the end of the year.

Republicans oppose on the basis that the flat rate would pay some workers more to remain unemployed than to return to work.

The GOP accountant is trying to reach approximately 70% of past wages between the state benefit and the federal improvement. The problem with that, more than anything else, is complexity in implementation.

In March, no one set out to create a flat rate of $ 600. They landed there because the percentages, or placing a significant burden on the states to calculate the state-specific federal total, was considered basically impossible due to the patchwork of outdated technology and systems in various states.

"Let me say: the reason we had $ 600 was its simplicity," Pelosi said Sunday.

Mnuchin and Meadows have recognized the difficulty here, making it clear that their proposal will take into account states capable of implementing the percentage rate immediately and those that will take time to increase. How that is done and, with some states, if it can be done, remains an open question.

Senate Republicans planned a two-month flat rate to allow for the transition, but it is unclear whether it will be accepted in this proposal.

To make everything more complicated: Democrats oppose this republican proposal.

General summary of what is in the Republican Party proposal

According to the people informed about it: