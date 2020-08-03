Stimulus negotiations: things are in a bad place despite optimistic talks

As one person involved told CNN on Sunday night, "I have no idea how we accomplished this right now. Very outstanding."

Negotiators on both sides emerged from a more than three-hour meeting on Saturday with the most positive words about where things were. What really underlined was how messy these conversations have been. The meeting was productive because negotiators left with a better understanding of the full extent of the disagreements (and areas of possible agreement), according to two sources. Not because they have moved towards a real deal.

Very good recap of a day that underlined the optimism on Saturday was short-sighted.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will return to the Capitol to meet with President Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

To understand why the two sides remain so separate, it is worth comparing how each is framing the scale of the crisis. Mnuchin, during talks on the initial $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act, dismissed concerns about deficits due to historically low borrowing costs and the urgency of the moment. That has changed: Sunday he stressed concerns about greatly increasing the national debt in the next round.

So, on the other hand, this is how Pelosi framed things in a letter to fellow House Democrats on Saturday night:

"All parties must understand the gravity of the situation to reach an agreement that protects the lives, livelihoods of Americans, and the life of our democracy."

There are a lot of political differences here, but the biggest problem during the first week of actual negotiations has been the lens through which the two sides see the magnitude of the current crisis. And until that begins to merge, at least a little, there is no deal to have.

The policy deadlines, at least up to this point, did not lead to an agreement. The Senate is slated to leave for the August recess later this week, but it doesn't make sense for something to come together before that. Neither side wants to leave the city for a month without reaching an agreement, but at this point, that agreement, and then the process of achieving it through both houses, is a long way off.

"I am not optimistic that there will be a solution anytime soon," Meadows said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

If an agreement is reached, this will not move quickly. The Senate can move at the speed of light when everyone agrees. But it only takes one senator to slow down the process and make it take days. There will be more than one Republican senator with significant objections to any final product. That will almost certainly take a few days for the Senate to process and approve any final agreements.

Things are starting to come true when the relevant committees in both houses start to get going and come up with legislative proposals. That obviously hasn't happened yet. But if that happens, and when that happens, that will be a sign that things are really beginning to move.

Address the "one-sided" idea

For several weeks there has been talk that the White House could seek unilateral options to tackle the economy if it considers that a deal with Democrats is beyond its reach. On Capitol Hill, those who were aware of the conversation mostly just laughed. But it spread to public view Monday with The Washington Post reporting that it was becoming a very real option, given the distance between the two sides.

Let's go ahead and tackle this head-on: There's nothing the White House can do about unemployment benefits unilaterally. There is nothing they can do in terms of sending another round of stimulus checks. There is nothing they can do about liability protection. There are limits to what they can do regarding an eviction moratorium. There is nothing they can do in terms of allowing affected small businesses to access a second loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

In short: can the White House do some things unilaterally? Of course. Can they do something that really makes a difference or addresses any of the main areas that Democrats * and * Republicans recognize need to be in the next round of emergency aid? Don't Remember that as stories like this emerge at times when negotiations seem to need a shakeup.

(Again, these are the most important elements of the picture. There are dozens of smaller problems that will also create disagreements or problems that negotiators have not yet really reached, sources say.)

Federal unemployment benefits

Payment Check Protection Program

It is still unclear what, if anything, will start moving the talks in the direction of a broader deal, so stay tuned to the Senate floor this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a bill and amendments later in the week that may force votes to go up or down on a number of policy issues, including a reduced extension of federal benefits. unemployment.

There is no point in dividing Democrats, but sometimes legislative action of any kind can spark conversations outside of the regular leadership structure. That may be what happens here. Or it could be just another partisan message war on the floor. Stay tuned!