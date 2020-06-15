Stimulus payments: 12 million low-income people could lose stimulus payments

But it could be difficult and costly to reach eligible payment recipients who have not yet submitted the application, and to submit the necessary information even once they are contacted, as that requires an Internet connection.
The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a group of experts, calls on states and counties to help notify people who may be eligible for the money. It is estimated that about 9 million people who do not file the statement receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid, which means that state or local agencies have their information on file.
Other non-filers, such as those receiving Social Security, Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income, or Veterans Pension benefits, were not required to submit an online form. The IRS used information registered with other government agencies to automatically send them the money.
Congress created the program in late March as part of its $ 2 billion coronavirus aid package, and the IRS began sending the first payments in mid-April.
But the Ways and Means Committee has estimated that between 30 and 35 million payments have yet to be made.
There are several reasons why some people might still be waiting. Anyone required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 must do so before the stimulus money is sent to them. Those who filed a paper return this year may see delays because the agency stopped opening a lot of mail when it ordered employees to work from home during the pandemic.
Eligibility for payments is largely based on income, excluding people who earn more than $ 99,000, heads of household with one child earning more than $ 136,500, and married couples without children earning more than $ 198,000.
Families that earn a little more may still be eligible if they have children. The elimination limit depends on how many children you have. For a typical family of four, the amount is eliminated entirely for those with incomes above $ 218,000.
Those who can be claimed as dependents for tax purposes, like many college students, are also not eligible for payments, as are undocumented immigrants who do not have Social Security numbers. That includes citizens who are married to someone who files taxes using a taxpayer identification number.
Payments are worth up to $ 1,200 per person and up to $ 2,400 per couple, plus an additional $ 500 for each dependent.