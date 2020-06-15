Stimulus payments: 12 million low-income people could lose stimulus payments





Most people have received payment automatically, but many people who are not normally required to file taxes must submit information to the Internal Revenue Service by October 15 to receive the cash.

By law, people do not have to apply if they earn less than $ 12,200. The threshold is doubled for married couples. Since they are not in the IRS system, they must submit a basic form using an "undeclared" online tool that the agency created for the stimulus program. Ask for names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses, or bank account numbers so the government can send you the money.

But it could be difficult and costly to reach eligible payment recipients who have not yet submitted the application, and to submit the necessary information even once they are contacted, as that requires an Internet connection.