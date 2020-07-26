Stimulus update: Republicans to include $ 1,200 checks and smaller federal unemployment aid in new proposal

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union" that $ 1,200 checks to Americans will be part of the new recovery package, in addition to reemployment bonuses, bonuses withholding and tax credits for small businesses and restaurants.

The new provisions are slated to be unveiled Monday, hoping to replace benefits that officials characterized as potential incentives for recipients not to return to work. "We want to move forward quickly, the bill will be tabled on Monday, we are prepared to act quickly," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday."

Kudlow told Tapper that "we have had an avalanche of inquiries and phone calls and complaints that small shops, businesses and restaurants cannot hire people."

"They went too far," he continued. "Maybe last March, it was necessary for that, but really the consequences of people not returning to work … we want to pay people to go back to work."

The upgrade was designed to keep laid-off people at home instead of looking for work during pandemic-fueled blockades, and has helped millions pay rent, buy groceries, and cover other bills. But it has also kept some workers on the sidelines, creating headaches for employers trying to get back to work, even as new waves of coronaviruses complicate the reopening of the state.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have split over whether to extend the federal push, and Democrats say it should be extended until next year because the economy is still weak and the unemployed say they have trouble finding jobs, as well as childcare.

However, Republicans are concerned that such generous payments may discourage people from returning to their jobs, delaying the economic recovery.

And even as Republicans are preparing to launch their coronavirus stimulus bill, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had a stern prediction for an upcoming vote on such legislation.

"Half of Republicans will vote no on any Phase 4 package, that's just a fact," Graham said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," although he noted, "I think we will meet before August. 5th to do this. "

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on ABC's "This Week" that "the original benefits will not" be in the new bill, adding that "the original unemployment benefits actually paid people for staying home. "

The chief of staff also confirmed that he and Mnuchin will return to Capitol Hill on Sunday to continue reviewing the details of the bill.

Meadows said the proposal will involve offering higher unemployment benefits that would replace the wages of a laid-off worker by up to 70%, although he acknowledged the challenges some states will face in administering such a complicated benefit. He said he has worked with Mnuchin and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia to ensure that "outdated computers" in some state benefits offices do not prevent people from receiving their benefits.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Sunday's possible Republican benefit changes and said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that she would prefer enhanced unemployment benefits to be paid at a flat rate, not as a part of a worker's lost wages as Republicans prepare to propose.

"Let me say: the reason we had $ 600 was its simplicity," Pelosi said, noting that calculating 70% of someone's lost earnings would be difficult for managers. "Why don't we keep it simple? Unemployment benefits and improvement … is so essential right now."

Pelosi declined to say whether Democrats would be willing to accept an improvement in unemployment insurance that is less than $ 600.

"We have been eager to negotiate for two months and 10 days," Pelosi said, criticizing Republicans for taking so long to propose another stimulus package.

"We cannot go home without him, but it is very sad that people have this uncertainty in their lives," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Democrats are against Republican officials' plan to limit unemployment benefits and that internal division remains among Republicans on the issue.

"We are about to extend it … we should not give a 30% pay cut to those who lost their jobs through no fault of their own," Schumer said at a press conference. "Unemployment insurance has kept millions out of poverty, prevented the recession from turning into a depression, we have to extend it."

He accused Republicans of "hesitating, thumbs-up," saying that "Democrats passed a bill two months ago, and yet we have nothing on our fellow Republicans. President (Donald) Trump is in one place. , some Senate Republicans are in another, and some Senate Republicans are in a third. "

Administration officials rejected the payroll tax cut that Trump has repeatedly demanded after failing to get the support of enough Senate Republicans and after acknowledging it was not a start for Democrats.

"I would have preferred a payroll tax cut in addition to that check, but be that as it may, politically it doesn't work but the check is there," Kudlow said in "State of the Union."

When asked if the change in benefits could harm the economy by endangering those facing bills and evictions, Kudlow said the combination of unemployment benefits with a limit of 70% of wages, reemployment bonuses and bonuses Withholding tax "will more than offset any of this."

"The trick here is to get back to work," he added.