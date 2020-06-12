Stock trading prior to trading: Reality has caught up with stocks. But what happens next is an unknown

What's happening: The S&P 500 fell 5.9%, a massive pullback that some investors thought had been delayed, and stocks showed an increasing disconnect from what was happening in the real economy. All S&P 500 shares fell, except Kroger, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

The question now is whether unprecedented intervention by central banks and other policymakers, with more aid potentially on the way, will be enough to stabilize risky assets, or will they take another tranche.

Some investors think stocks still have more to fall given the highly uncertain outlook.

"Recent experience suggests that it would be a mistake to be overly satisfied with a stock market crash of this size, which ultimately seems to reflect part of the growing weight of bad news in the global economy," said Robert Carnell of ING in a note to reporters. customers. Friday.

The sell-off was fueled in part by statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. job market remains in an incredibly weak position and that the recovery will be largely shaped by the course the virus takes. .

But Carnell points out that Powell really just said what everyone already knew: that the global economy is in a bad place and that there will be no rapid rebound.

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told me optimistic trading was meant to meet reality trading at some point, lowering corporate valuations.

"The reality is that when you start looking at the numbers, many of these companies will not open fast enough for the market," he said.

In recent weeks, the Federal Reserve's large expansion of its balance sheet has given investors the confidence to return to risky assets. That support has gone nowhere, and Powell has assured market watchers that the central bank will help for as long as it is needed.

More tax aid may also be on the way. United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the White House is considering another round of stimulus controls, the Wall Street Journal reports.

But with the VIX, a measure of the S&P 500's volatility, which shot up above 40 on Thursday, its highest level since April, the direction of travel for stocks heading towards next week is murky.

"Some investors' fingers will have been burned. But others will see this as a buying opportunity," Carnell said. "After the adjustment (on Thursday), it is not known which direction the markets will go."

One-two strokes of coronavirus and Brexit threatens the UK

Britain is already heading for the worst coronavirus-induced downturn of any major economy. Fears now rise that companies could be hit by a second hit this year: the failure of trade talks with the European Union, reports my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady.

The last thing: the economic outlook in the country is already terrible. UK production fell a record 20.4% in April compared to the previous month, the government said on Friday. The country's economy was approximately 25% smaller than in February.

But the situation could deteriorate further as the country nears the deadline to reach a trade agreement with the European Union, its main export market, by the end of the year.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said this week that it expects the UK economy to shrink by 11.5% this year, even if a basic free trade agreement with the European Union is reached, and a second wave of infections.

That is the worst projected contraction among the major economies. And if infections increase again and stricter measures of social distancing are reintroduced, GDP could collapse by 14%, the OECD said.

On Thursday, the head of the British Industry Confederation, which represents 190,000 UK companies, warned that companies could not withstand another shock, and many of them are already struggling to survive.

"The resilience of British business is absolutely at stake," CBI Chief Executive Carolyn Fairbairn told the BBC. "Every penny of cash that was stored, all of the prepared reserves have been depleted."

American corporations' calculation of race gains momentum

Global protests against police brutality and systemic racism are pushing companies to make policy changes and corporate leadership, with Silicon Valley announcements for the retail sector and startup universe piling up during the week.

Some changes: Sephora said it will dedicate 15% of its shelf space to black-owned brands, while Walmart said it will end the practice of enclosing black hair care products sold in its stores. Pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS Health are following suit, AP reports.

Meanwhile, Audrey Gelman resigned Thursday as CEO of The Wing, a joint work startup for women. Members and workers have spoken in the past about racist incidents and ill-treatment. Top managers of the Refinery29 website and media giant Condé Nast also left this week after criticism of corporate culture.

And Nike said Thursday that it would turn June 15 (June 19), a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, into a corporate holiday, joining Twitter, Square, and Vox Media.

But so far, Corporate America is stepping away from talks about the removal of police funds.

My CNN Business colleague Chauncey Alcorn contacted several of the Fortune 500 companies that issued public statements supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days, including Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Bank of America, Chase Bank, Citigroup, and Google. . Neither said they supported the police departments.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for June arrives at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming next week: a series of closely watched economic data for May, including retail sales and home starts in the United States.