Stock week ahead: get ready for a horrible earnings season

Get ready: According to estimates compiled by FactSet, analysts predict that S&P 500 earnings plummeted nearly 45%, which would be the biggest drop since a 69% drop during the depths of the Great Recession in the fourth quarter of 2008. Revenue is expected to have fallen more than 10%. Retailers, energy companies, and industrial companies likely reported the largest declines in sales and profits.
"Now that we are going through the full first quarter of the Covid-19 blockades … the effects of the pandemic and the resulting loss of economic activity are beginning to show an impact," Mark Doctoroff, managing director and global co-director of the group at Financial institutions for MUFG, he said in an email to CNN Business.
But Doctoroff added that there could be some bright spots in bank earnings. Trading table earnings could be strong, thanks to increased volatility in the stock market. Financial companies can also post solid results from their debt underwriting businesses. Companies have been quick to issue new bonds as interest rates remain close to zero.
Hopes for a rapid and pronounced recovery in V-shaped earnings have been one of the main reasons the overall market has rebounded so quickly from its March lows.
The S&P 500 is now down just 1.4% this year. The bear market may have already ended even as the overall economy remains weak and there is concern about yet another increase in Covid-19 cases in the United States. But the Federal Reserve has helped fuel expectations of a return with its trillions of dollars in loan programs.
"What you are seeing in the next 12 months is still a moderate recovery," said Erik Knutzen, director of multi-asset investment at Neuberger Berman, adding that there is a "titanic fight" in the markets between bears that focus on the weak. fundamentals and bulls that have expectations of more encouragement.
Why Wall Street May Be Going Back To US Stocks
Is it time to look for stocks outside the United States?
It's a question investors are increasingly asking themselves as they ponder how long the massive surge in US stocks can continue.
The numbers: The S&P 500 is up 42% from its lowest point on March 23. Europe's Stoxx 600 Index has risen 31% from its lowest point in March.
But Wall Street strategists are increasingly looking at European stocks more favorably, pointing to the strength of the Covid-19 region's recovery and seeing opportunities to tap value.
Last week, BlackRock downgraded the rating on US stocks to a "neutral" rating, warning that an increase in coronavirus cases could affect the recovery just as support for more government stimuli begins to decline. Its strategists said they are now in favor of European actions, citing robust public health measures and a "fast-paced" political response.
They are not the only ones. In a recent call with journalists, Evan Brown, head of multi-asset allocation strategy at UBS, praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel for having moved quickly to implement fiscal stimulus measures. There is plenty of room for Europe to outperform, he said.
Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said on Friday that he believes US tech stocks may continue to outperform in the next 12 to 18 months given longer-term growth expectations. But he told customers that selectivity may be increasingly important, and encouraged them to look beyond traditional Big Tech names.