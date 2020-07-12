Stock week ahead: get ready for a horrible earnings season





Get ready: According to estimates compiled by FactSet, analysts predict that S&P 500 earnings plummeted nearly 45%, which would be the biggest drop since a 69% drop during the depths of the Great Recession in the fourth quarter of 2008. Revenue is expected to have fallen more than 10%. Retailers, energy companies, and industrial companies likely reported the largest declines in sales and profits.

Financial firms take center stage this week. JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) , Wells Fargo ( WFC ) , Goldman Sachs ( GS ) , Bank of America ( BAC ) and Black Rock ( BLK ) they are just some of the big banks and asset managers that will publish their latest results.

"Now that we are going through the full first quarter of the Covid-19 blockades … the effects of the pandemic and the resulting loss of economic activity are beginning to show an impact," Mark Doctoroff, managing director and global co-director of the group at Financial institutions for MUFG, he said in an email to CNN Business.

Doctoroff said investors will closely monitor the quality of the loans, especially after a recent series of high-profile corporate bankruptcies. Consumers may also have struggled to make car and credit card payments, even when many banks have offered mortgage leniency programs.