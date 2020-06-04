Stock your pandemic kit

His medicine cabinet is his first visit in times of illness and sometimes he gets a little naked. But we are in the midst of a global health crisis. And whether you get Covid-19 or not, it's important to be prepared.
We know it, we know it. Some of these may be a bit obvious, but go ahead and Really check your supplies now.
Let this be your kind reminder to confirms that you do in fact Have the basics. If not, add them to your shopping list. Like now.
Here is a list of what you can use to make sure your home medicine cabinet is well supplied during the pandemic.
Contents
The essential of the pandemic
Do you think you have Covid-19? A fully stocked medicine cabinet can help you do an initial evaluation.
"There are certain signs and symptoms that alert people to whether they have Covid-19," said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and an associate professor of family medicine at Wright State University. in Dayton, Ohio
But also know how to use the thermometer correctly: timing is everything. Check your temperature first, before taking Your pain or fever reducer. "These drugs artificially lower the temperature," said LeRoy. Once you know how severe your fever is, take your medicine.
Doctors recommend using rectal thermometers for babies. For children and adults, a thermometer under the tongue works well.
The most advanced non-contact infrared thermometers also have their strengths, especially by eliminating the need to physically touch a symptomatic person.
"Infrared thermometers are easy to use, but they are more expensive," said LeRoy.
Cough drops and cough syrup: These stalwarts from the home health arsenal are a good initial line of defense to help reduce cough symptoms which are a key indicator from Covid-19.
Paracetamol: Helps reduce muscle aches associated with Covid-19 and other viruses, as well as fevers (again, check your or your child's temperature first before administering this pain and fever reliever).
Ibuprofen: This anti-inflammatory is also great for reducing pain and fever. However, use it with caution if you have gastrointestinal issues like acid reflux, LeRoy said.
For all of these medications, be sure to read the labels carefully to make sure that take the correct dose
The new additions everyone should have
"You should also have additional masks for visitors to your home who don't have one," LeRoy said.
Make sure you have a supply of face masks for your entire family. You may not fly much this summer, but you can still keep that in mind A Family Line of Flight Attendants: Put on your mask before helping others. We mean this literally.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes: Read labels and try to focus on products that contain a 60% basis or more alcohol
At home, experts say the average person doesn't necessarily need a fancy device to measure oxygen levels in the blood. If shortness of breath is a problem, call your doctor.
"It is not physically possible to measure SpO2 (oxygen saturation levels) using current smartphone technology," the authors concluded.
The most general elements are still key in the pandemic
You should keep a supply of general health items at home as well.
Some of the Covid-19 symptoms mirror those of other conditions, particularly allergies.
Antihistamines: Spring and summer mark allergy season, so if your symptoms feel a little better when you're not outside, you could be suffering from allergies yes These antihistamines do not relieve cough or congestion, that could be a sign that something else is causing your symptoms.
"If it's not improving, don't keep treating it," LeRoy said. "Talk to your doctor."
Calamine lotion: It's a great way to wait if you're spending more time outdoors this summer and are exposed to poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac.
Check expiration dates and dispose of medication properly
Use the pandemic as motivation for a general inventory check. As you update your booking it is an excellent hour to dispose of medications or other products after their expiration date. In addition to avoiding stomach pain or other complications, you can make room for new remedies.
Know when to seek care
Your home kit is your first stop for routine scratches or runny nose symptoms. But it is it is not a substitute for good medical advice.
The contents of your medicine cabinet is a "tool, not a replacement for medical intervention or a conversation with your doctor," LeRoy said.
Pay close attention to how you feel. "Record what those symptoms are and then treat those symptoms," LeRoy said.
But before all of this gets out of control, do this for us.
Seriously, check your medicine cabinet.
Now add this to your to-do list: replace the last missing items. You will be glad you did.
Jen Rose Smith, Sandee LaMotte, Susan Scutti, and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this story.