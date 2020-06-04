Stock your pandemic kit

His medicine cabinet is his first visit in times of illness and sometimes he gets a little naked. But we are in the midst of a global health crisis. And whether you get Covid-19 or not, it's important to be prepared.

We know it, we know it. Some of these may be a bit obvious, but go ahead and Really check your supplies now.

Let this be your kind reminder to confirms that you do in fact Have the basics. If not, add them to your shopping list. Like now.

Here is a list of what you can use to make sure your home medicine cabinet is well supplied during the pandemic.

The essential of the pandemic

Do you think you have Covid-19? A fully stocked medicine cabinet can help you do an initial evaluation.

"There are certain signs and symptoms that alert people to whether they have Covid-19," said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and an associate professor of family medicine at Wright State University. in Dayton, Ohio

At the beginning of the pandemic, pharmacy shelves in the rush of people to buy thermometers and monitor possible symptoms of fever. At the beginning of the pandemic, pharmacy shelves had been emptied in the rush of people to buy thermometers and monitor possible symptoms of fever.

But also know how to use the thermometer correctly: timing is everything. Check your temperature first, before taking Your pain or fever reducer. "These drugs artificially lower the temperature," said LeRoy. Once you know how severe your fever is, take your medicine.

Doctors recommend using rectal thermometers for babies. For children and adults, a thermometer under the tongue works well.

The most advanced non-contact infrared thermometers also have their strengths, especially by eliminating the need to physically touch a symptomatic person.

"Infrared thermometers are easy to use, but they are more expensive," said LeRoy.

Cough drops and cough syrup: These stalwarts from the home health arsenal are a good initial line of defense to help reduce cough symptoms which are a key indicator from Covid-19.

Paracetamol: Helps reduce muscle aches associated with Covid-19 and other viruses, as well as fevers (again, check your or your child's temperature first before administering this pain and fever reliever).

Ibuprofen: This anti-inflammatory is also great for reducing pain and fever. However, use it with caution if you have gastrointestinal issues like acid reflux, LeRoy said.

It is a symptom of Covid-19, and if it happens, be sure to hydrate yourself aggressively as it causes you to lose fluids. Diarrhea It is a symptom of Covid-19, and if it happens, be sure to hydrate yourself aggressively as it causes you to lose fluids.

For all of these medications, be sure to read the labels carefully to make sure that take the correct dose

The new additions everyone should have

By now you should have a and in practical places around the house, and also keep one in your car so you don't get caught in public without one. By now you should have a mask or a scarf or scarf on the side to protect yourself when you're away from home. Keep your stock in your medicine cabinetand in practical places around the house, and also keep one in your car so you don't get caught in public without one.

"You should also have additional masks for visitors to your home who don't have one," LeRoy said.

Make sure you have a supply of face masks for your entire family. You may not fly much this summer, but you can still keep that in mind A Family Line of Flight Attendants: Put on your mask before helping others. We mean this literally.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes: Read labels and try to focus on products that contain a 60% basis or more alcohol

You don't have to wear gloves if you're cleaning counters at home, but if you do, be sure to remove them properly. Once you are done using them while cleaning or shopping, You don't have to wear gloves if you're cleaning counters at home, but if you do, be sure to remove them properly.Once you are done using them while cleaning or shopping, remove Slide your finger underneath its opening so you don't touch the exposed outer side with your bare hands.

Pulse oximeters are devices that measure the saturation of oxygen in the body's red blood cells. At the beginning of the pandemic, the devices were Pulse oximeters are devices that measure the saturation ofoxygen in the body's red blood cells.At the beginning of the pandemic, the devices were selling everywhere . Doctors' offices use medical grade pulse oximeters when monitoring patients with specific conditions, such as emphysema.

At home, experts say the average person doesn't necessarily need a fancy device to measure oxygen levels in the blood. If shortness of breath is a problem, call your doctor.

"If the question is, 'Would that be a good early indicator if someone has a Covid-19 infection?' I'd say probably not," said Dr. J. Randall Curtis, professor of pulmonary medicine. and critical care at the University. from Washington in an interview in April

And a recent study Scientists from the University of Oxford showed that many smartphone applications claiming to measure blood oxygen saturation were unreliable.

"It is not physically possible to measure SpO2 (oxygen saturation levels) using current smartphone technology," the authors concluded.

The most general elements are still key in the pandemic

You should keep a supply of general health items at home as well.

Some of the Covid-19 symptoms mirror those of other conditions, particularly allergies.

Recipes The CDC The CDC reports that the average American takes at least one prescription drug. The agency recommends maintaining a seven to 10 day supply and storing them in child-resistant containers.

Antihistamines: Spring and summer mark allergy season, so if your symptoms feel a little better when you're not outside, you could be suffering from allergies yes These antihistamines do not relieve cough or congestion, that could be a sign that something else is causing your symptoms.

"If it's not improving, don't keep treating it," LeRoy said. "Talk to your doctor."

Congestion is a key feature of colds or flu, and a decongestant is a cornerstone of any medicine cabinet. A stuffy nose is on the Covid-19 symptom list too, although not the most common one. A report from the World Health Organization that analyzed the first 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in China Congestion is a key feature of colds or flu, and a decongestant is acornerstone of any medicine cabinet. A stuffy nose ison the Covid-19 symptom list too, although not the most commonone. A report from the World Health Organization that analyzed the first 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in China He noted that 5% of cases included nasal congestion.

Calamine lotion: It's a great way to wait if you're spending more time outdoors this summer and are exposed to poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac.

They are as good now as when Johnson & Johnson employee Earle Dickson They are as good now as when Johnson & Johnson employee Earle Dickson made up Band-Aid strips naked in 1921 to help deal with his wife's minor cuts in the kitchen. Any form of adhesive bandage or gauze will do.

These It can help tackle a number of problems, especially by removing ticks. If you are outdoors this summer and notice a tic on a friend or on your own skin, you can follow the TheseIt can help tackle a number of problems, especially by removing ticks. If you are outdoors this summer and notice a tic on a friend or on your own skin, you can follow the CDC Guidelines , grabbing the tick to close the skin, then pulling on it with gentle, steady pressure.

Use the pandemic as motivation for a general inventory check. As you update your booking it is an excellent hour to dispose of medications or other products after their expiration date. In addition to avoiding stomach pain or other complications, you can make room for new remedies.

Environmental protection agency You must dispose of old prescription drugs carefully. The United StatesEnvironmental protection agency strongly discourages people who flush prescription or over-the-counter medications down the toilet or down the drain and into the waterways unless the product label specifically states that it is OK.

Unused or expired prescription drugs can be safely disposed of by delivering them to a site, location, or medication return program, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration

In the United States, Google Maps offers a he will be happy to take your leftover medications. To find a delivery locationIn the United States, Google Maps offers a suitable for mobile devices I walk, directing you where to go. You can also enter your zip code through a Drug Enforcement Administration. website for a list of locationshe will be happy to take your leftover medications.

Know when to seek care

Your home kit is your first stop for routine scratches or runny nose symptoms. But it is it is not a substitute for good medical advice.

The contents of your medicine cabinet is a "tool, not a replacement for medical intervention or a conversation with your doctor," LeRoy said.

During the pandemic, a large number of hospitals and medical offices focus on telehealth Visits to help alleviate the need for in-person visits.

Pay close attention to how you feel. "Record what those symptoms are and then treat those symptoms," LeRoy said.

But before all of this gets out of control, do this for us.

Seriously, check your medicine cabinet.

Now add this to your to-do list: replace the last missing items. You will be glad you did.