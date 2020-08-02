Stocks: Stimulus talks have stalled. But the pressure to act is increasing

"With rising virus fears, job losses, and declining incomes, we believe that the recovery could be much more uneven than the markets appear to be, and we believe that some data disappointment awaits us in the markets. next two months, "James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said in a recent note to clients.
Signs of economic weakness should add pressure to Congress to reach an agreement on its next stimulus package. This week is a crucial time before lawmakers' summer recess.
Time is of the essence. Without a provisional measure, Americans could see a decline in earnings of $ 18 billion a week, according to Bank of America economists Michelle Meyer and Stephen Juneau. That would weigh on spending that drives about two-thirds of the United States economy.
Meyer and Juneau think lawmakers may reach an agreement earlier this month. They expect the price to exceed the $ 1.1 trillion bill introduced by Senate Republicans, but well below the $ 3.4 trillion bill passed by House Democrats.
Don't overlook these strong artists
Windfall profits for the largest technology companies in the US are sapping investor attention. But Amazon, Apple, and Facebook aren't the only companies posting solid results during a pandemic.
Here are some smaller winners you may have missed:
- Procter & Gamble (PG): People wash their houses and wash dishes more frequently. That's a win for a company that owns brands like Tide laundry detergent and Dawn dish soap; sales increased 5% to $ 17.7 billion in the April-June quarter compared to the prior year. P&G shares are up 5% this year.
- Scott's miracle (SMG): Lawn care company shares are up 49% this year, and sales increased 28% in the most recent quarter as more people try their green thumbs. Scott & # 39; s Miracle-Gro raised his guidance year-round, citing "a year of unprecedented success."
- Kellogg Company (K): Demand for cereals and frozen foods helped Kellogg increase revenue 9% in the last quarter, excluding the impact of exchange rates and the lines of business it sold last year. Kellogg also raised its orientation for the entire year. The shares are flat to date.
Until next time
Friday: U.S. employment report