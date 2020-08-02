Stocks: Stimulus talks have stalled. But the pressure to act is increasing

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business & # 39; Before the Bell & # 39; newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can register right here.

What's happening: The biggest claims for initial unemployment benefits in the past two weeks have been flagged as a warning sign as the health crisis worsens in several states, requiring new restrictions on movement.

"With rising virus fears, job losses, and declining incomes, we believe that the recovery could be much more uneven than the markets appear to be, and we believe that some data disappointment awaits us in the markets. next two months, "James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said in a recent note to clients.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv predict that the US economy added nearly 1.4 million jobs last month. Those gains, while solid, would mark a decline compared to the 4.8 million increase since June.

Signs of economic weakness should add pressure to Congress to reach an agreement on its next stimulus package. This week is a crucial time before lawmakers' summer recess.