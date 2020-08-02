Stocks: Stimulus talks have stalled. But the pressure to act is increasing

What's happening: The biggest claims for initial unemployment benefits in the past two weeks have been flagged as a warning sign as the health crisis worsens in several states, requiring new restrictions on movement.

"With rising virus fears, job losses, and declining incomes, we believe that the recovery could be much more uneven than the markets appear to be, and we believe that some data disappointment awaits us in the markets. next two months, "James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said in a recent note to clients.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv predict that the US economy added nearly 1.4 million jobs last month. Those gains, while solid, would mark a decline compared to the 4.8 million increase since June.

Signs of economic weakness should add pressure to Congress to reach an agreement on its next stimulus package. This week is a crucial time before lawmakers' summer recess.

A key benefit, an extra $ 600 a week in assistance for unemployed Americans, expired last week. Whether to renew or reduce benefits is still an important point of discussion.

Time is of the essence. Without a provisional measure, Americans could see a decline in earnings of $ 18 billion a week, according to Bank of America economists Michelle Meyer and Stephen Juneau. That would weigh on spending that drives about two-thirds of the United States economy.

Meyer and Juneau think lawmakers may reach an agreement earlier this month. They expect the price to exceed the $ 1.1 trillion bill introduced by Senate Republicans, but well below the $ 3.4 trillion bill passed by House Democrats.

Don't overlook these strong artists

Windfall profits for the largest technology companies in the US are sapping investor attention. But Amazon, Apple, and Facebook aren't the only companies posting solid results during a pandemic.

Here are some smaller winners you may have missed:

  • Procter & Gamble (PG): People wash their houses and wash dishes more frequently. That's a win for a company that owns brands like Tide laundry detergent and Dawn dish soap; sales increased 5% to $ 17.7 billion in the April-June quarter compared to the prior year. P&G shares are up 5% this year.
  • Scott's miracle (SMG): Lawn care company shares are up 49% this year, and sales increased 28% in the most recent quarter as more people try their green thumbs. Scott & # 39; s Miracle-Gro raised his guidance year-round, citing "a year of unprecedented success."
  • Kellogg Company (K): Demand for cereals and frozen foods helped Kellogg increase revenue 9% in the last quarter, excluding the impact of exchange rates and the lines of business it sold last year. Kellogg also raised its orientation for the entire year. The shares are flat to date.
Until next time: Nintendo (NTDOF) highlighted the last quarter due to the success of his game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons". The company will report its latest results this week.

Until next time

Monday: China manufacturing data; Clorox (CLX) and Tyson Foods (TSN) Profits
Tuesday: BP (BP), Cinemark (CNK), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Disney (DIS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Profits
Wednesday: ADP employment report; CVS (CVS), Modern (MRNA), New York Times (NYT), Deposit office (ODP), Hostess brands (TWNK) and Square (SQ) Profits
Thursday: Bank of England interest rate decision; Reserve Rate Decision of the Reserve Bank of India; initial unemployment claims in the United States; ISM non-manufacturing index; Nintendo (NTDOF), Hilton (HLT), Papa johns (PZZA), ViacomCBS (VIACA), Outdoor view (VSTO), Uber (UBER), Yelp (YELP) and Zillow (Z) Profits

Friday: U.S. employment report

