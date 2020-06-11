Stolen Banksy play from Bataclan theater in Paris found in Italy

Written by Fairy Messia, CNNRome

Italian police have found a Banksy artwork that was stolen outside the Bataclan theater in Paris last year.

Two sources from the Carabinieri paramilitary police force in the central Italian region of Abruzzo told CNN on Wednesday that one of their units found the painting in Teramo province.

The sources were not authorized to speak in the registry, and declined to elaborate on the investigation that led to the discovery.

The Italian prosecutor leading the investigation is expected to give details at a press conference on Thursday, the sources said.

The painting was stolen in January 2019.

Banksy painted the mural on the theater's exit door after the November 2015 terrorist attack on Bataclan, which killed 90 people. It depicts a sad-looking veiled figure looking down, and is believed to be a tribute to the survivors of that attack.

The attack on the Bataclan, which occurred during a concert in the packed compound, was part of a coordinated series of attacks on the French capital on the night of November 13, 2015.

Restaurants, cafes, a bar and the city's main stadium were also attacked. At least 130 people died and almost 500 were injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.