Stone Mountain and other Confederation monuments need to be cleaned up (opinion)

A weapon to suppress African Americans: Monuments to white supremacists. Soon after the Civil War, southern whites began to reassert their dominance. During the following 80 years of Jim Crow segregation, his methods included glorifying Confederate leaders.
Most of the great monuments began to appear in the early 20th century, long after the war ended in 1865. The goal was not to preserve the "heritage of the south," as advocates of monuments now claim. Instead, the goal was to install white supremacist icons that would intimidate African-Americans and reinforce white supremacy. Historian W. Fitzhugh Brundage, for example, has written that monuments "were sometimes explicitly linked to the cause of white supremacy by the notables who spoke at their dedication" and that white industrialist Julian Carr "unequivocally urged his audience to devote himself to the public, maintaining white supremacy with the same vigor that his Confederate ancestors had defended slavery.
The story of the giant carvings at Stone Mountain near Atlanta is instructive. Carving planning began only in 1914. The KKK, which gathered at the top of the mountain to burn crosses, received substantial funds for the project, and the first directors and promoters of the project were members of the Klan. The original plan was to represent General Robert E. Lee leading Confederate soldiers and members of the Klan on the mountain. Many other Confederate monuments were erected during this period, helping to consolidate Jim Crow's racist hierarchy.
A second wave of white supremacist monuments appeared in the late 1950s. After the Supreme Court banned segregation in public schools in 1954, southern states promised a "massive resistance" program. Part of the resistance was installing more white supremacy icons. This was when the state of Georgia bought Stone Mountain; he finished the enormous carvings, larger than the presidents on Mount Rushmore, of two Confederate military leaders, Stonewall Jackson and Lee, and political leader, Jefferson Davis; and added the Confederate battle flag to the Georgia state flag.
Like so many Confederate monuments, the carvings at Stone Mountain were not an innocent artifact from the history of the Civil War. Instead, they were a middle finger for both African Americans and the federal government that was trying to end discrimination. Stone Mountain was such an evil icon that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. invoked him in his "I have a dream" speech.
Statues and monuments have always had great symbolic weight. When UK protesters protesting Floyd's murder dumped a statue of a 17th-century slave trader into the sea on Sunday, they were following the example of activists who downed the statues of Joseph Stalin in Russia; Saddam Hussein in Iraq and British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes in South Africa and the United Kingdom, among others.
In the United States, the Stone Mountain carvings remain sanctuaries of white supremacy. To climb the mountain, an African American must endure the indignity of passing alongside the Confederate stone giants, driving down Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Pass Stonewall Jackson Drive, park next to Confederate Hall, and stroll through four different Confederate flags, including the Stars and Stripes battle flag, at this state park. Part of the cost of admission to the Stone Mountain laser show is prostrating yourself on a picnic blanket at the foot of the Confederate Colossi.
A country that is serious about going beyond its evil history would behave differently. In Germany, many government buildings from the 1930s-1940s have stains on their fronts. These are the places where the swastikas have been removed, all of them. German cities no longer contain Hitler Street or Goring Plaza. All the statues of Hitler and his minions have been destroyed. The Germans have rejected arguments that Nazi symbols, street names, and statues should be preserved for purposes of German history and heritage.
The same is true even for the Berghof, Hitler's mansion in Austria, where he spent much of World War II and where he met many historical figures. After the war, the building was destroyed to prevent it from becoming a Nazi sanctuary. The same with the Bunker Fuhrer in Berlin, where Hitler died. The site is now a parking lot.
The German government's policy is that the only landmarks in the country that mark the Nazi era are not for the perpetrators, but for the victims. As you walk through German cities, you come across "Stolpersteine" – small cobblestone-sized markers commemorating the stories of the Holocaust victims who lived there. This is as it should be: there must be memorials for the victims of evil, not for the perpetrators of evil. A country cannot begin to cleanse itself of evil while maintaining sanctuaries for those who committed it.
As in Germany, all Confederate monuments must be removed. Ideally, they should be removed by state and local governments, not by protesters; If governments remove them, rather than protesters, society's rejection of monuments and the evil they represent is clearer. The moves would follow the recent example of cities like Baltimore, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Richmond.
African Americans shouldn't have to find the equivalent of state-backed swastikas every day. Museums must be established not to explain Stone Mountain sculptures and other Confederate monuments, but to explain the scar on Stone Mountain that will exist after images of white supremacist leaders are destroyed. Like the Vietnam Monument in Washington, D.C., a Confederate-fit monument is a scar, not a heroic statue. True healing will begin only when the pressure of racist monuments is removed from the neck of African Americans.