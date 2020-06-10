Stone Mountain and other Confederation monuments need to be cleaned up (opinion)





A weapon to suppress African Americans: Monuments to white supremacists. Soon after the Civil War, southern whites began to reassert their dominance. During the following 80 years of Jim Crow segregation, his methods included glorifying Confederate leaders.

Most of the great monuments began to appear in the early 20th century, long after the war ended in 1865. The goal was not to preserve the "heritage of the south," as advocates of monuments now claim. Instead, the goal was to install white supremacist icons that would intimidate African-Americans and reinforce white supremacy. Historian W. Fitzhugh Brundage, for example, has written that monuments "were sometimes explicitly linked to the cause of white supremacy by the notables who spoke at their dedication" and that white industrialist Julian Carr "unequivocally urged his audience to devote himself to the public, maintaining white supremacy with the same vigor that his Confederate ancestors had defended slavery.

The story of the giant carvings at Stone Mountain near Atlanta is instructive. Carving planning began only in 1914. The KKK, which gathered at the top of the mountain to burn crosses, received substantial funds for the project, and the first directors and promoters of the project were members of the Klan. The original plan was to represent General Robert E. Lee leading Confederate soldiers and members of the Klan on the mountain. Many other Confederate monuments were erected during this period, helping to consolidate Jim Crow's racist hierarchy.

A second wave of white supremacist monuments appeared in the late 1950s. After the Supreme Court banned segregation in public schools in 1954, southern states promised a "massive resistance" program. Part of the resistance was installing more white supremacy icons. This was when the state of Georgia bought Stone Mountain; he finished the enormous carvings, larger than the presidents on Mount Rushmore, of two Confederate military leaders, Stonewall Jackson and Lee, and political leader, Jefferson Davis; and added the Confederate battle flag to the Georgia state flag.