Stonehenge: a new prehistoric circle has been discovered on the same site as the famous monument





Archaeologists working in Durrington, southwest England, found evidence of at least 20 prehistoric wells, more than 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter and five meters (16 feet) deep, at the ancient site where Stonehenge is located.

The shafts combine to form a circle more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter, archaeologists from St Andrew's University said.

The monument is probably Neolithic and was created more than 4,500 years ago, they added. The first stage of Stonehenge was built around 3,000 BC. C.

"Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that people were so in tune with natural events to the point that we can barely conceive in the modern world we live in today," said Richard Bates of the College of Earth Sciences and the University environment.