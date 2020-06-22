Stonehenge: a new prehistoric circle has been discovered on the same site as the famous monument

Archaeologists working in Durrington, southwest England, found evidence of at least 20 prehistoric wells, more than 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter and five meters (16 feet) deep, at the ancient site where Stonehenge is located.
The shafts combine to form a circle more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter, archaeologists from St Andrew's University said.
The monument is probably Neolithic and was created more than 4,500 years ago, they added. The first stage of Stonehenge was built around 3,000 BC. C.
"Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that people were so in tune with natural events to the point that we can barely conceive in the modern world we live in today," said Richard Bates of the College of Earth Sciences and the University environment.
The team believes that the wells, located about two miles northeast of Stonehenge, were built as a boundary to a sacred area or compound associated with the henge. The Neolithic period, during which the first farmers in Britain worked, is characterized by the development of large ornamental structures and enclosures, including the famous stone circle at Stonehenge.
"However, no comparative prehistoric structure in the UK encloses an area as large as the axis circle at Durrington, and the structure is currently unique," the university said in a press release.
The effort invested in making the newly discovered monument suggests an important cosmological link between it and Stonehenge, the team added.
"The presence of such massive features, and perhaps an internal mail line, guided people to religious places within the circle or may have warned those who were not allowed to cross the boundary marked by the axes," he said. University.
Although the purpose of Stonehenge remains unknown to modern archaeologists and historians, the famous stones are placed in relation to the solstices and movements of the sun.