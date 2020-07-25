Store dance leads to Hawaii quarantine arrest of visitors

HONOLULU – Investigators from the Hawaii Attorney General's office arrested a 20-year-old woman after watching videos of her dancing in a store and eating dinner when she was supposed to obey a quarantine of travelers the state ordered to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. .

Anne Salamanca arrived in Honolulu on July 6 and four days later, the Hawaii Tourism Authority learned that she was in public, in violation of the 14-day quarantine, the state said in a press release on Friday.

The tourism authority informed the special agents of the attorney general, who were shown videos of their dances and dinners.

The state press release said Salamanca is from Birmingham, Alabama. She is also a "social media influencer" in the Philippines who calls herself Mika Salamanca and came from Manila, KITV reported.

The Honolulu news station reported that it apologized on social media, but claimed that the police went to the house where he was staying and told him that if he had a negative COVID-19 test, he could leave.

"None of my investigators would pass on that information, as it is incorrect," said Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors. “The fact that Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions much more dangerous and worrisome. The spread of misinformation can have very serious consequences during an emergency situation like the one we are in now. ”

Salamanca was arrested and released on $ 2,000 bail. She rejected KITV's request for comment.

The Associated Press was unable to immediately contact her on Friday. It was unclear if she has an attorney.