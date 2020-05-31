Storm and Professor X almost appeared in The New Mutants

The launch of the movie The New Mutants, the latest installment of Fox X Men franchise has been delayed for years, leaving fans with only hints and teasing about what the movie might have been like. The latest provocation comes from the project director himself, Josh Boone, who, according to Twitter user @NewMutantsUp, has confirmed that a couple of X Men It was originally supposed to be in the cameo.

"Josh Boone has confirmed that the initial draft of #NewMutants would have featured the mutants at X-Mansion with Xavier (McAvoy) and Storm (Shipp) repeating their roles. The movie was supposed to be in X's timeline as well- Men: Apocalypse, but that was then dropped to make it independent. "

The connection between The new mutants and the rest of the X-Men series has been debated since the project was first announced. Some said New mutants it was part of the broader continuity, while others saw it as something completely separate, with nothing to do with each other X Men films.

Now it looks like the first draft for The new mutants placed the film in a situation similar to that dead Pool series, which are connected to each other X Men Films through brief cameos from the mutant superhero team, but operates in his own reality disconnected from the events of the X Men films. So seeing Storm and Professor X would not have been out of the ordinary.

The new mutants it is presented as a horror film rather than an action adventure, and its darker tone is said to be incompatible with X Men franchise. It's interesting to consider what Professor X and Storm's cameo would have been like, and the previous movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine could give us a clue.

In that movie, the young mutants imprisoned in a government facility were greeted by Professor X when they escaped and offered them a place at their mutant school. Something similar could have been planned for The new mutants, which also deals with a group of young mutants imprisoned and experienced in a government facility. The movie could have ended with Professor X and Storm contacting the teens and taking them to their school.

As it stands, that plan seems to have been scrapped, along with any connection to X-Men: Apocalypse. Now the most tenuous relationship The new mutants could have for the greatest X Men The universe could take the form of one of the main characters Magik, who in the comics is the younger sister of the X Men Colossus member.

The new mutants Its release date has been delayed once again, and it is currently expected to debut in theaters in August. Or not, if the theaters are still closed at the time. Meanwhile, the X Men It will have a fresh start in the MCU as they make their franchise debut in the coming years with a new cast of actors and backgrounds. Sadly, Professor X's cameo in The new mutants It would have been the last time we saw James McAvoy in that role, but that is no longer possible.

Josh Boone has confirmed that #NewMutants The first draft would have featured the mutants at X-Mansion with Xavier (McAvoy) and Storm (Shipp) repeating their roles. The movie was also supposed to be in the X-Men: Apocalypse timeline, but was later dropped to be independent. pic.twitter.com/SZ39G32OJ7 – New mutant updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 27, 2020

