Story leaks have not affected preorders for The Last of Us Part 2, says Sony • newsdio

Sony has confirmed that despite early leaks that marred several key plot points from The Last of Us Part 2, preorders are still healthy.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan added in an interview with CNET (via VGC) that in Europe, the pre-demand for the sequel outstrips that of Marvel's Spider-Man at the same point before its release. Widely regarded as one of the biggest PS4 exclusives, Sony claims that Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man remains the best-selling superhero game in United States history.

"We hope this is a defining game for this generation," said Ryan, speaking about The Last of Us Part 2.

Mass spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 circulated last month. Video clips showing scenes and gameplay, including various key scenes, were available for viewing online. Although the original videos were pulled from YouTube and Reddit by Sony, citing copyright concerns, other versions are still being linked elsewhere.

While a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee was initially thought to be behind the leaks, Sony recently confirmed that none of the people identified as responsible are affiliated with Sony Interactive Entertainment or Naughty Dog. A new report hinted at The Last of Us Part 2 was allegedly leaked by hackers who had infiltrated Naughty Dog's private servers. His investigation is said to be ongoing.

The Last of Us Part 2 will launch on June 19, 2020.

Sony will reveal several PlayStation 5 games next week on Thursday, June 4, through a broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. The presentation will last about an hour and will debut at 9 p.m. UK time.

"We share technical specifications and show you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a game-free release?" Ryan wrote. "That is why I am excited to share that we will soon take a first look at the games that will play after the launch of PlayStation 5 this holiday."