Story plans for AJ Styles were scrapped when Vince McMahon transferred him to SmackDown | Newsdio

As noted last weekend, AJ Styles' move to the WWE SmackDown brand was a late decision, likely in reaction to the ratings decline.

However, Dave Meltzer He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were long-term plans for Styles on Raw, but those plans were scrapped. Meltzer noted that Styles was supposed to have several new baby faces on Raw to a new level, but that never happened. This was discussed by Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez during a broader discussion of Apollo Crews winning the United States Championship. Although Crews looked great on Monday, history shows that McMahon will give up on fighters like Crews and the odds are against Crews becoming the best baby face.

"AJ was there to make new baby faces, that's what he was there for," Meltzer said. How many new faces did he make? None. He didn't even lose when leaving. Well, he lost to The Undertaker, but that was not the case, but it is of no use to anyone. "

Meltzer went on to list some of the names Styles were supposed to put on.

"My point is that each of these guys, from Ricochet to Cedric Alexander to Humberto Carrillo, each of them was supposed to be in a big fight with AJ where they would beat each other and win the title and none of them did."

Meltzer mentioned that Apollo Crews won the United States Championship but was not confident that it would get a big boost because Vince McMahon is still in charge and this is the same Vince who rejected plans to push Crews a few years ago after people in NXT I had big plans for him.

