Strand bookstore donates to Black Lives Matter amid protests

The Strand is taking a stand.

"We are not going to cover the windows," said Nancy Bass Wyden, third-generation owner of the famous East Village bookstore.

Its "18 book miles" have been blocked since the pandemic began, but now a 93-year-old new threat to the business has emerged: looters and rioters hanging around the neighborhood.

"Maybe I feel like they see our signs on all of our walls, and they see that we're begging people to order us online," he said of the larval crowds. "So I hope the bookstore is saved."

Wyden theorizes that looters are looking for business-run retailers and banks, not his independently owned store that contains 2.5 million used, new and rare volumes.

However, on Sunday night graffiti that said "F – k NYPD" and "NYPD SMD" was sprayed onto the facade of Broadway and East 12th Street, which was designated a city landmark last summer.

"We spent Monday morning cleaning," said James Odum, the store's spokesman.

Bibliophiles flooded the beloved business, which survived the Great Depression and September 11, with worried messages.

"The concern largely arose from images broadcast on various news stations of protests outside the store, including a viral clip of a police officer waving his gun at protesters," Odum explained.

Instead of retiring, the store is reaching out to the community in times of conflict.

Ten percent of sales between Monday and Friday will be donated to Black Lives Matter, Odum said.

And the store sent an explosive email detailing its vast collection of African American study titles.

"Black Lives Matter is obviously central to the movement, so we thought it was the best we could do."

interest in putting our money towards them, "said Odum.

"Unfortunately, I woke up to a handful of 'All lives matter' emails, but that's to be expected."