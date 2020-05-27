STRANGE DOCTOR Director Scott Derrickson to direct a sequel to Jim Henson's LABYRINTH – Newsdio

Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel Strange doctor who recently dropped out of the movie's sequel, has found a new fantasy movie project to take on, and will surely get Jim Henson Excited fans! TriStar Pictures has hired the filmmaker to direct a sequel to Labyrinth! How cool is that!

Maggie Levinwho wrote and directed In the dark and My valentine for Hulu, he's writing the script For the movie Lisa Henson The Jim Henson Company is producing together with Brian Henson, who is an executive producer. Derrickson is also prepared to produce the film along with his frequent collaborator. C. Robert Cargill.

The original movie, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, was released in 1986, and has a huge cult following. I loved watching this movie when I was little, and it has since spawned linked novels, comics, video games, and even an annual fan costume ball, said to be one of the biggest in the world.

The original film's story follows 16-year-old Sarah, who is given thirteen hours to solve a maze and rescue her little brother Toby when Goblin King Jareth grants his wish to be taken away.

It's great that after all these years we have a sequel! There are no details on what the story will entail, but Derrickson is a talented director, and I'm excited to see what he and the creative team at Jim Henson Company have in store for us!

Source: deadline