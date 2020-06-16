Strange hammock accident kills Ohio sisters

A 14-year-old Ohio girl and her younger sister were crushed by falling brick while lying in a hammock in the backyard, according to reports.

The tragic and bizarre accident happened Sunday night at the girls' home in Cleveland Heights.

The victims were identified as Scout and Chasey Scaravilli, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

Hours after the incident, they were pronounced dead in hospital. The police were investigating.

Scout was the oldest girl; Chasey was 12 years old.

They were killed when a brick pillar collapsed, according to the station.

The hammock had been tied to the pillar and a tree.

The girls were students at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights. Scout had finished eighth grade. Chasey was two degrees behind her.

“The entire HB community is saddened by the loss of the Scaravilli sisters; many friends, classmates and teachers will miss them very much, ”said Fran Bisselle, principal of the Hathaway Brown school, in a statement obtained by Fox 8.

"Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family," he said.