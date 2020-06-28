Strange Massachusetts couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A recently separated husband and wife from Massachusetts were reportedly found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday.

State police are investigating the deaths of Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31.

An Amber relative had called 911 when she discovered the couple's bodies at their Somerset home around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, local CBS affiliate reported.

Police arrived to find the two dead from apparent gunshot wounds. There was a gun under Joshua, in what the Bristol County District Attorney's office described as "apparent murder-suicide."

Authorities said Joshua had recently moved out of the house after the couple had separated, but that he had returned to the residence sometime before 8 a.m., according to the station.

Witnesses heard several shots fired from inside the house shortly after their arrival, according to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators do not believe that there was anyone else in the house besides the couple at the time of the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately clear and the investigation is ongoing.

The state medical examiner's office will perform autopsies to determine the official cause of death for the couple.