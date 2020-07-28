Strange sight outside Mets-Red Sox another sad reminder

BOSTON – We don't require daily reminders of the different world we now inhabit, but we receive them anyway, every day, no matter where we are. Outside Gate B of Fenway Park, there is a splendid statue with the word "TEAM COMPANIONS" at the base.

From left to right are bronze images of Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Johnny Pesky, and Dominic DiMaggio. Ten years ago, this was added to the Fenway environment after an excellent book of the same name written by David Halberstam, celebrating the seven years, 1942, then 1946-51, in which that quartet formed the basis for some good but not enough Red Sox teams.

On game days in normal times, this is a popular duty station. Even without a game, people always roam around for a group photo or selfie. On Monday, of course, they were all alone. And, almost as naturally, there was something a little different about his appearance.

All four wore face masks.

It seemed like an appropriate salute from this city on a beautiful 93 degree day, one that, by civic ordinance, would ordinarily be enacted "a perfect day for baseball" but, in the last days of July 2020, there really is no such thing. Not when a team, the Miami Marlins, has been looted by COVID-19.

Not when two more teams, the Yankees and the Phillies, in whose stadium the Marlins 'cut into pieces as their outbreak grew from four to 11 over the weekend, at whose club headquarters and in those players' canoe they gathered, they had to cancel a game.

"This," said Luis Rojas, "is part of our reality."

It tells you where the baseball season is at the moment that, given a choice, Rojas would have preferred to be reflecting on the Mets' tailspin in Panic City before the game, after a lost weekend series against the Braves. Even the good fight the Mets would enjoy tonight, a 7-4 win over the Red Sox driven by home runs by Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dom Smith, felt almost secondary.

Because it's impossible to do business now without the looming specter of the virus hanging around the room, sitting silent sentinel everywhere. It is impossible to escape. A road trip to Boston is usually the easiest of all excursions for the Mets or Yankees, be it a 45-minute charter flight or a leisurely train ride; the Mets took a caravan of six buses here, seven or eight people per vehicle. They have two floors to themselves in their hotel.

"Our little bubble," Rojas called it.

But there are no bubbles, of course, because even when baseball pondered the plausibility of bubbles, the places they thought would be optimal in March [Arizona, Florida, Texas] are now expanding Petri dishes. There are clearly defined protocols, but there is no real way, other than hopeful wishes and good luck, to ensure that they keep everyone healthy.

That's what you need to remember about the shock electric waves that bounced around baseball on Monday – this was always not just a possibility, but a probability. In the worst case, they may have just whispered, but they were out there. Certainly, the sport would have preferred a wait longer than three full days before facing its first real moment, but if there is one thing we know about the virus it is this: it is a lousy business partner.

"We knew something like this could happen," said Rojas. "The best we can do is follow the protocols and be consistent with what is being done here."

That's baseball's only hope, and each team preaches the same thing: responsibility, discipline, reliance on all members to do the right thing. But good intentions are not enough. Apparently, the Marlins voted for the team if they would play Sunday after learning that four of them had been infected; the virus is not a sprained ankle, it can clench your teeth and make its way. It cannot be up to them to make that call. Players will always be wrong when playing.

The mets? A man has been told hopefully until July how serious the protocols take. However, the only hyper-joyous moment of his season thus far, Yoenis Céspedes' game-winning bang on opening day, resulted in a canoe celebration straight out of 2019, 2018, or any other free summer. of pandemics since 1869.

Right now, it's easy, even understandable, to smile and say, “Well, children will be children. Old habits are hard to break. "

From 30,000 feet it is different. Because everything is different. Because teammates wear masks, and Ipswich Street was mysteriously inactive on Monday, when even early on a game day it is generally kinetic with energy and life. No one wants that vision, because like everything else in our world these days, it is less enjoyable than we are used to, than we want.

Just another day Just another daily reminder.