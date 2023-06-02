Netflix has released some stills from the upcoming episode of Stranger Things. The photos show our favorite characters, even though they’re not in the present day since they’re in an alternate dimension (or so it seems).

In these photos, we see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) looking at a wall of cars. It looks like our heroes are in another dimension, and they’re collecting vehicles parked here in another space or size.

The new stills also show the kids gathering around a fire pit. These kids are very close to the others. We can see how they care for each other and each other’s bikes (which appear to be hiding in the woods).

Introduction to The Stranger Things Season 4

The Stranger Things Season 4 is a sci-fi/horror/thriller. It was the fourth season of the series and consisted of eight episodes.

The show follows a group of kids in their last summer before adulthood as they try to solve the mystery surrounding their missing friend and their new, strange neighbor.

The season was directed by the Duffer Brothers, who had previously handled all of the previous seasons. The Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp.

Names of the characters in The Stranger Things Season 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

The Stranger Things Season 4 plotline

The Stranger Things Season 4 is coming soon, so Netflix provided us with some of the vital information that we need to know.

This article will briefly overview season four’s storyline and keep it spoiler-free. Of course, if you have no patience for spoilers and want to know more about what’s happening, feel free to read all about it right here.

Following a three-year break, Netflix announced that The Stranger Things will return this Fall. We can expect the first season of the new series. Furthermore, the streaming service also revealed that only Season 3 will follow on Christmas Day of next year (2019).

The new series is expected to focus on a new case and have a “summery air,” although it was not yet confirmed if it would take place in 1980 or 1985.

‘Stranger Things 4’ leaves us with a lot of unanswered questions

Stranger Things 4 ended on a gruesome note, but it also left us with plenty of unanswered questions. We can’t help but wonder how season 5 will answer them.

Will the final episode have more of a cliffhanger to it? Will Hopper (David Harbour) be forgiven for forcing Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to take on the Demogorgon? What does Joyce (Winona Ryder) know about Hawkins Lab’s experiments with her daughter?

