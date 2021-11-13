Another trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has dropped. It is the latest in a series of clips promoting the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s popular show. A recent tweet from the show’s account said that Nov. 6, 1983, was when Will Byers disappeared and everything changed. A good way to remember this day is to see another sneak peek of the show!

Last year, the Duffer brothers said they were excited to say that they started filming for Stranger Things 4. They are even more excited to tell you about the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, in the US, something bad is happening. Something really scary. It has been buried for a long time, but now it is coming up. This season of American Horror Story will be the biggest and scariest ever! We cannot wait to see what happens next!

A lot of the original cast members will return with Harbour. Season 4 will take us outside Hawkins and we can’t wait! Here’s a list of all we know so far about Stranger Things 4.

What is the release date of Stranger Things Season 4?

Season 3 of (insert show) aired in July 2019, but because there was a COVID-19 pandemic that shut down production until September 2018, Season 4’s release date got pushed back. Netflix had a Stranger Things Day. It said that the series will come out in summer 2022.

What is the plot of Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things 4 has some big questions to answer. The last season’s explosive finale “The Battle of Starcourt” showed an explosion that was aimed at destroying the Soviet lab and the Upside Down. Joyce is taking her sons and Eleven out of Indiana. The last scene takes place in Russia, where guards are feeding a prisoner to a Demogorgon.

“Honestly, the scripts are great,” Natalia Dyer told The Independent. “Every time we end a season, we all think, ‘Where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?’ Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, wow!'”

The Duffers told EW that the fourth season will be more open. There will be more plotlines outside of Hawkins. They said this because there will be special effects and stuff like that.

Who will be starring in Stranger Things Season 4?

The show wouldn’t work without its great actors. Eleven, Mike, Lucas, and more are coming back soon. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery) Nancy (Natalia Dyer) Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) Robin, Joyce, and Hopper will be returning. “We’ll see a different guy in the future,” said Harbour to Total Film. “It’s the same guy, but he is different now. It is cool to be able to play.”

The character played by David Harbour is not sure how he survived. But in season 4, Eleven will find boxes that say “Dad,” “Vietnam” and “New York.” An actor says that they will tell you something about Hopper’s backstory in season 4.

It was also revealed on June 9, as a Twitter thread via the show’s official channel, that new people are coming to the show. Myles Truitt (Kin) will be playing basketball for Hawkins High. Amybeth McNulty will play a character called Anne with an E. She catches the eye of one of our heroes and she is a cool band nerd. Regina Ting Chen will play a guidance counselor and Grace Van Dien will play a Hawkins High lead cheerleader.

Last year, Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) was announced as the new actor. He will play a man who is in a mental hospital and who is very scary. There are other actors in this movie. Tom Wlaschiha is a “smart and charming Russian prison guard” and Mason Dye plays “a handsome, rich athlete.”

Additionally, Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight), and Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) will be in the movie. They play characters that care for people at a hospital. Sherman Augustus the former NFL player plays a “no-nonsense” lieutenant colonel in the movie. Nikola Djuricko, a Serbian-American actor, will be in the movie as an unpredictable Russian smuggler.

The cast of this movie includes Joseph Quinn, who is in Game of Thrones. There are other actors too, including Joel Stoffer from Agents of SHIELD.