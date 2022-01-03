The Stranger Things Season 4 trailer is finally here and it’s looking spooky! The Stranger Things kids are back, but this time they’re a little older. The Stranger Things Season 3 finale aired in July 2019 and left us on the edge of our seats with an ending that had many fans theorizing what will happen next. This blog post talks about Stranger Things season 4 what is it bringing. Stay tuned to know everything about this season.

When is season 4 airing?

Season 4 of Stranger Things is scheduled to be released in the mid of 2022. Stranger things season four drops on Netflix in 2022.

What is the latest installment bringing?

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, The Duffer Brothers announced the release of Stranger Things season 4 soon. The said, “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” They told what the viewers will see in the latest installment. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet….” From what the Duffer brothers said it seems something spine-chilling is going to happen in the new season.

So Release Date announcement at the Super Bowl…❓📺📅 (Poster: Rosereystock) #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/teGkmBViND — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) January 2, 2022

Who will be in season 4?

The amazing series of Stranger Things is created by The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer. Millie Bobby Brown will be reprising her role as Eleven. Apart from her, we will also see some other characters from season 3 reprising their roles. They include:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

What is the cast saying about Stranger Things Season 4?

The Duffer Brothers say, “We’re pretty excited about it. It’s going to be really spooky. I think it’s even spookier than Season three. So, we’re excited about that.”Millie Bobby Brown says, “It feels so good to be back at work with the Stranger Things family. We are all like one big happy family and I have missed them so much! Stranger Things Season Four is going to be the best yet.” David Harbour says, “I think it’s gonna be really good. I think there are some new things that our show has never done before and will continue doing – having characters from this world come back into the Stranger Things’ universe interacting with each other. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers said, “I can say Stranger Things Season Four is the best season yet for Joyce. I think it’s gonna be really fun.”Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers said, “It was very good to come back into Stranger Things and work with my friends again. It takes you a while before you sort of feel like yourself but then it starts feeling normal again. It was really good to be back.”

Why is Stranger Things Season 4 worth watching?

Stranger Things Season four is worth watching because it’s filled with mystery, suspense, and horror which makes this show the best season yet. It also has a lot of throwbacks to past seasons that Stranger Things fans will love because they are always throwing in new content that you’ve never seen before. The unexpected turns and sudden appearances of strange monsters that give you creeps are the lifelines of the show. Stranger Things Season four is a must-watch if you love Stranger things. Stranger Things has become one of the best shows on Netflix and it will keep getting better in showing its viewers ‘Stranger Things’. The Stranger Things cast and crew were all smiles as they started production on Season Four of the spookiest show on television. The new season is set to air in 2020 and will be even spookier than Season Three! Fans can’t wait to see what happens next in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Stranger Things Season Four will be even better than the last!