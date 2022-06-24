Netflix has revealed that the final episode in the second season of Stranger Things will be an hour and a half long. The longest episode in the first season was 33 minutes, but that was before Netflix had to abide by certain regulations. The company now only releases episodes that are less than 45 minutes, meaning this one is more than double that length.

It’s unclear exactly how much content will take place per minute, but it’s more likely to be like 40 seconds rather than 50 seconds. The trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 predicts a dramatic finale. Will Hawkins perish?

Introduction to The Stranger Things 4

As soon as Stranger Things 3 was over, we all had the same question: “what will happen in season 4?” Well, in this article we’re going to explore the possibilities of what’s to come. If we look at season 3, we know that there is something wrong with Will Byers and his time in the Upside Down. He has a lot of weird powers now, which might have something to do with whatever happened to him when he was stuck in the other dimension.

Will knows some information about the Upside Down that no one else does but it’s unclear what’s going on or how to fix it yet. In addition, Dr. Brenner – who you might remember from season 1 – is supposed to be dead. Everyone thinks he’s dead but we know that he isn’t. True, he has been trapped in the Upside Down for a long time. But maybe someone from Upside Down is pretending to be him and maybe he’s going to make an appearance in season 4, who is responsible for everything happening in Hawkins.

Names of the characters in The Stranger Things 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

The storyline of The Stranger Things 4

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” takes place in the summer of 1985, a year after the events of “Stranger Things 3”. It is a summer with consequences that makes everything feel and look different. Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke) are together, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) are all happy together. The gang is also helping a woman named Joyce (Winona Ryder) cope with her loss.

However, Upside Down remains a threat, and the Mollys are still trapped in it. Will has also been plagued by his dreams of his father, Jonathan (David Harbour). There might also be a new monster that is terrorizing Hawkins.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Stranger Things Season 4 release date, and finally, fans have their first teaser trailer. But will this season be the last? After all, it doesn’t seem like there are many stories left to tell. Filming is underway for the final season, and cast photos from Stranger Things Season 4 (no official title yet) have already started making their way online. There’s even a new poster, which shows off what appears to be the kids’ powers in a fight against a monster. The tagline reads “One summer can change everything” and you can see it below.

The anticipation is building up, and the release date was finally revealed. Fans will have to wait a bit longer, though, as the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers have said that they are taking a “bit of a break” before getting to work on the final season.

So, what do you think about The Stranger Things 4?