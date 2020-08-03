Strangers are making friends online thanks to Quarantine Island

Rather than remain locked inside his Brooklyn home, 29-year-old software engineer Cameron Couch spent part of his quarantine on a remote island with strangers, competing face-to-face with them in a variety of physical and intellectual challenges.

Of course, this fictional island only existed in the virtual realm; Couch was actually hiding with his family in North Carolina.

Welcome to Quarantine Island, an online strategy game that started with friends and family during the coronavirus outbreak in March, and has since developed into a network of competitors in the United States and Canada, attracting interested players from places as far away as the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Taken in front of a live Zoom audience, it is the latest example of how people who are still locked up can be distracted while having fun and creating new personal connections. Played in "seasons" of nearly a month, Quarantine Island is preparing for its fourth installment on August 19.

"The game itself is super intense and produces anxiety of its own," Couch said. "(But) instead of being anxious about everything, my anxiety focused on this issue."

Largely inspired by "Survivor", Quarantine Island begins with 16 players divided into two teams competing in daily challenges. They include a riff in a spelling bee, in which players need to spell words while holding a seat on the wall; someone holding a broom over their head as long as possible, which can last 45 minutes; or simply by solving an online puzzle.

The losing team then votes for someone via Slack's private message in a "Banishment Ceremony." Before long, the contestants swap teams before competing individually, then the latter three defend their case before a jury made up of players voted on why they should be the winner.

As with any good reality competition, there are also confessional videos and a post-show, taking place on Instagram Live, where fans can join in and discuss the game.

Despite their intensity and their distracting benefits, the players told The Post that they made new friends by participating in Quarantine Island, people with whom they remain in contact.

"We are all scattered and we have all talked about getting together one day and making these digital friendships real," said Couch, who played his season from June to July.

Still-lasting social connections also benefited Adam Daniels, a 31-year-old Long Island City resident, who played in the first and second seasons at a time when he lived alone.

"People who would never have met meet and develop good relationships," said Daniels, a producer on "Good Morning America." "The fact that everything is done remotely is incredibly cool from a human point of view.

"A camaraderie of weirdos has been created across the country that have had this quarantine experience," he said.

The Quarantine Island is the brainchild of Kelsey Krasnigor, 29, of Santa Monica, California, who works as a script coordinator for "Big Mouth." She developed it as "something entertaining". . . to distract us, ”he said of the original circle of the friends and family game. As it has grown, its concept has been further developed, incorporating elements from other television competition series, such as "The Circle," a Netflix show in which players only communicate with each other digitally. In this game, it is through a Slack channel or sometimes Zoom. Now, people who want a part of the competition must apply through their Instagram page, a process that includes a questionnaire and the presentation of two one-minute videos that tell the guardians about themselves and a fun experience. they found earlier.

Meanwhile, the game has garnered the attention of one of Krasnigor's bosses, actor, and comedian, Nick Kroll, who promoted it in an Instagram story to his nearly 1 million followers and discussed it during an appearance on "The Bill. Simmons Podcast "in May. Actress and comedian Mary Holland participated in the second season, and in a statement provided to The Post, said: "I was mentally, physically and emotionally consumed by a game with people I had never been in the same room with."

Even Krasnigor praises the social advantages of the game.

"Good, I walk away from quarantine like," I have 30 new friends! He said. "Like, who's making new friends in quarantine?"