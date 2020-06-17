Streaming services lack this feature if they want to dominate the pandemic era





Virtual surveillance parties Focus ( ZM ) and social products like Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that allows remote users in separate places to watch and chat about movies together, began to gain popularity in March when the first requests for social distance and stay-at-home went into effect.

Of course, people have been watching and talking, and these days, tweeting about television shows and major events in real time since the Golden Age of television. However, watching a show with people in different places is unfamiliar territory for most streaming services, which offer the point of sale of being able to watch on their own schedule.

With the pandemic increasing the practice of hosting virtual streaming parties, new social tools provide not only a connection in a time of social estrangement, but a new but familiar way to keep consumers interested and subscribe to services.

"Being able to virtually watch with others through the broadcast, which was virtually impossible before, provides inherent value," Andrew Hare, senior vice president of research at media consultancy Magid, told CNN Business. "It helps make the viewing experience more special, particularly during the coronavirus. In the long term, I think consumers will be looking for these features."