Streaming services lack this feature if they want to dominate the pandemic era

Of course, people have been watching and talking, and these days, tweeting about television shows and major events in real time since the Golden Age of television. However, watching a show with people in different places is unfamiliar territory for most streaming services, which offer the point of sale of being able to watch on their own schedule.
With the pandemic increasing the practice of hosting virtual streaming parties, new social tools provide not only a connection in a time of social estrangement, but a new but familiar way to keep consumers interested and subscribe to services.
"Being able to virtually watch with others through the broadcast, which was virtually impossible before, provides inherent value," Andrew Hare, senior vice president of research at media consultancy Magid, told CNN Business. "It helps make the viewing experience more special, particularly during the coronavirus. In the long term, I think consumers will be looking for these features."
Jim Denney, vice president of product management at Hulu, told CNN Business that the Hulu Watch Party is the company's first social feature that allows viewers to virtually view and chat about content with others remotely. And it wasn't even built for the current era; It was developed during the company's hackathon event last summer.
"We accelerated work on this feature by recognizing the growing need for our viewers for a way to view Hulu content with those with whom they were not sheltering and we felt the time was right to test this ability," said Denney.
He noted that the company's data shows that 61% of Hulu customers watch with others inside their homes.
"This is why we believe that our viewers would be interested in virtually co-viewing content and why we feel motivated to build such a feature," said Denney.
He added that "implementing it as a test allows us to obtain more information and determine if and how we will continue to implement features like this in our community."
Other services are on the same wavelength.
"I think it is valuable to be able to connect with friends who are watching similar programs or who want to watch it with you. In our roadmap in the future, probably several months after launch, we have plans to start integrating that into the platform," he said. Greenblatt. "We won't have it the first day because there are so many other things to finish by the time we launch it. But we think it's an important aspect, and now more than ever."
Greenblatt added that "he would love to see the day when he could have a piece of content in the middle of his HBO Max screen" and "perhaps even unlike a Zoom call, he could have his friends populated around the perimeter outside and being able to talk in real time with them. "
However, the challenges remain making streaming more social, according to Hare, Magid's research director.
"One is building new behavior, and the other is building technology and tools," he said. "If a service is able to reimagine what a social broadcast video experience might look like and provide added value for consumers, it will have created a new long-term use case for technology."