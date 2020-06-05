Street doctors bravely challenge treating wounded protesters

The 25-year-old political organizer has provided first aid and medical assistance in dozens of protests over the past seven years. But this weekend was the first time he had to hand out more than a band-aid strip.

Most of his work in the past five days has been removing tear gas from people's eyes.

Although parked at its usual location in Centennial Olympic Park, more than 500 feet from the main protest activity, Gates' medical cart was hit by a rubber bullet shortly after the city's curfew. It will enter in vigor.

She soon saw a bloody man dripping down the side of his face, derived from a deep cut just above his forehead.

"You could see that he had actually been hit by a projectile," said Gates. The man's blood soaked multiple gauze sponges, and Gates was trying to place a bandage over the wound. But the police were approaching.

They had to run.

Protest medicine is dangerous work.

Like field doctors in a war zone, protest doctors in the United States support protesters who exercise their First Amendment rights. But your job can be so dangerous that many will not talk about it at all.

An example of this type of attack occurred at a protest Tuesday night in Asheville, North Carolina, when a SWAT team cracked down on a medical station, despite what doctors described as Verbal agreement with the police that they could remain after the curfew to attend to the wounded.

Police forced dozen doctors to leave, and video from Asheville Citizen-Times It shows the police cutting water bottles.

for destroying rather than confiscating medical supplies. The City Police Chief David Zack apologized in a statement.for destroying rather than confiscating medical supplies. The defended the action, which indicates that officers were trying to "remove objects that could be thrown at protesters and the police" and that the medical station was on private property.

Five street doctors who were contacted by CNN for this story said they were not willing to be summoned using their full legal names, citing fears of being attacked by police for providing medical assistance at previous protests.

An underground network of doctors.

"We really try not to interact with the media to maintain the privacy of our patients," said one doctor, using the pseudonym Emma. "They have been hurt by the police."

She shared her story on condition of anonymity, to protect her identity and that of the patients she has treated. who she said have been injured by the police For that same reason, I would not name the city where you have been working for the past week.

Emma is part of a group of street doctors dedicated to providing medical assistance in protests. For the bus to work safely, he said It is better that they are as discreet as possible.

"We don't want the police to target street doctors any more than they already do," he said. "They think we are in a leadership role."

While some doctors identify themselves as health workers during the protests, he explained, many do not because they also fear being attacked by the police.

Many patients Emma and her colleagues treated this week have required redness of the eyes due to exposure to tear gas. Some have had asthma attacks after inhaling the riot control agent.

"The police constantly unleash weapons that make people cough during a pandemic," he said. "That is outrageous."

Nearly 1,300 public health and medical officials signed an open letter Tuesday calling the police to stop using "tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase the risk of Covid-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing."

Tear gas is prohibited by the Geneva Convention for use in warfare between nations, but is commonly used to disrupt large-scale riots in cities around the world. Its use is legal in the United States.

In the past few days, Emma and other doctors have treated broken bones, head injuries, and rubber bullet projectile injuries that have caused some patients to lose their vision.

Emma began serving as a street doctor in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street movement. Since then, he has treated injuries at rallies and protests in about a dozen cities, for causes including Black Lives Matter, immigrant justice, climate change, and LGBTQ rights.

In that time, she has directly trained more than 100 people in street medical procedures and instructed hundreds of other activists on how to stay healthy while protesting.

Following the recent death From George Floyd at the hands of the police, protests in cities across the country are receiving a different response from authorities than she is used to seeing in leftist protests.

"The police are much more violent when protesters specifically call for police brutality," he said. "The police are not only there as a law enforcement officer. They are there as counter-protesters."

Know the risks if you attend protests

Given the increased use of tear gas and rubber bullets to stifle legal protesters, Emma felt it was important to take a step forward.

One of the best resources is " Riot medicine "A recently published free online book said.

She recounted the advice that battle-hardened protesters have learned the hard way.

"Don't wear contact lenses for a protest," he said.

The chemical can get trapped in the contacts, making burning much more difficult to tackle, he said. If you anticipate tear gas, it is better to wear goggles around the edges rather than foam. Toxic fumes can penetrate the foam.

And if you are wearing a bicycle helmet to protect yourself from police entry, choose the variety of smooth cover instead of one with vents, as it is more difficult for someone to grip.

Despite the risks, street doctor groups are recruiting. "We want people to know that they can train as doctors to go out and do this type of work," he said.

He urged the brave and willing to seek a street medical organization in his local area to hook up with training opportunities.

A shepherd bears the burden.

"The use of tear gas is without technical precedent but it is not surprising," said the Rev. Elizabeth Mount, pastor of the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Indiana, Pennsylvania. "With more institutionalized military-style training, the police treat the protests as a military commitment."

Mount received a 20-hour street doctor training in 2006, and began training other street doctors in 2011. The pastor has provided health support in more than 50 protests in various states. Usually, watch out for sunburn, dehydration, and foot or ankle injuries.

Lately, however, street doctors have needed "bridge training" to educate them in "chemical weapons awareness," Mount said.

If tear gas is at stake, doctors have conducted quick workouts before the protests explaining to protesters how to safely remove the chemical. Mount recommended placing a thumb on the patient's eyelid, tilting his head back and using a jet. bottle to spray water from the bridge of the nose to the edge of the eye. It is important to keep the patient's head tilted back so that the water does not accidentally rinse the tear gas from the patient's nose, causing further burning.

Street doctor training teaches lay people and licensed healthcare professionals the situational awareness necessary to provide in a chaotic environment, which is in stark contrast to the calm and serene medical office, Mount said.

For example, it is important to seek continuous and continuous consent while treating a patient during a protest, and to understand how to care for an injured person while walking or running.

If the police approach, doctors must respect the patient's wishes if he says, "I have to bounce," Mount explained.

Because marginalized communities like the LGBTQ community frequent the protests, Mount, who uses his pronouns, He noted that doctors should ask patients what pronouns to use.

That training also focuses on how to avoid unwanted attention. "We are encouraging doctors to intentionally think about wearing markings," they said.

This is all part of Mount's call to live the biblical message to serve those who are poor, sick and forgotten.

"The Bible, the Old and New Testaments, is full of stories about community building while fighting empire and oppression," they said. "Our communities have always been more resilient than the empire's ability to oppress. We can imagine a community that is more generous and more loving than this."