In Street Fighter 5, you can play a wide variety of characters, each with their own unique set of moves and abilities.

But which D&D alignments do these characters fall under? In this blog post, we will take a look at each character and determine their alignment according to the D&D system!

The storyline of the Street Fighter

The Street Fighter series is one of the most important aspects of the game.

The Street Fighter story revolves around a group of martial artists who fight against each other to become the strongest fighter in the world.

Each character has their reasons for fighting, and this is reflected in their personality and fighting style.

Names of the characters in the Street Fighter

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Charlie Nash

Guile

Dhalsim

Allen Snider

Darun Mister

Hokuto

Abel

Crimson Viper

What do you need to know about Street Fighter?

Let’s take a look at each character’s alignment according to the D&D system.

Ryu is the primary character in the Street Fighter franchise. He is a Japanese martial artist who practices the ancient fighting style of Ansatsuken.

Ryu is a good-natured and humble person, but he is also incredibly determined and always strives to be the best fighter he can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has a strong sense of justice and is always seeking to protect the weak. Ryu aligns with the Good alignment.

Ken is Ryu’s best friend and rival. He is also a Japanese martial artist, but he was born into a wealthy family and had access to the best training and resources.

Ken is cocky and arrogant, but he is also a skilled fighter. He aligns with the Neutral alignment.

Chun-Li is a Chinese Interpol officer and one of the strongest fighters in the world. She is an incredibly skilled martial artist and a master of many different weapons.

Chun-Li is tough and determined, but she also has a kind heart. She aligns with the Good alignment.

M. Bison is the leader of Shadaloo, an international crime syndicate. He is a powerful fighter and uses his position of power to exploit and control others.

Also, know deeply about Street Fighter

M. Bison aligns with the Evil alignment.

Ryu is a Japanese martial artist and the protagonist of Street Fighter. He is a skilled fighter who wanders the world in search of challenging opponents.

Ryu aligns with the Neutral alignment.

Sagat is a Muay Thai champion and one of M. Bison’s right-hand men. He is an incredibly powerful fighter with a lot of anger and hatred.

Sagat aligns with the Evil alignment.

Zangief is a Russian wrestler who loves his country and fights for it. He is a large and muscular man, but he is also kind-hearted.

Zangief aligns with the Good alignment. Street Fighter V Alignment: Which D&D alignments do the cast fall under?

Fei Long’s Family Reacts To Fei Long’s Suggestion

In a duel between Ryu from Street Fighter as well as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, whom will win?

As Street Fighter fans, we often think about which of our favorite characters would best fit into which Dungeons & Dragons class. But what about their alignments?

In the Street Fighter universe, there are a lot of different characters with varying backgrounds and motivations. Some characters are good, some are evil, and some fall somewhere in between.

Let’s take a look at some of the Street Fighter cast and see which Dungeons & Dragons alignments they would fall under.

Ryu is a young martial artist who travels the world in search of strong opponents. He is a good person at heart, but he has a dark side that sometimes takes over.

Ryu would probably be best aligned with chaotic good. He does what he believes is right, even if it means breaking the law.

So, what do you think about Street Fighter?