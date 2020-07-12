Strike for Black Lives demands union rights for workers at McDonald & # 39; s, Amazon, Uber and others

Thousands of workers are expected to leave work in more than 25 cities on July 20 in a massive rally called Strike for Black Lives, organizers say. The strike targets several industries in which black workers are disproportionately represented, including fast food, airports, concert workers, nursing assistants and home health care.
Chief among workers' demands is that their employers raise wages and allow their employees to form unions to advocate for better health care, sick leave and other benefits.
Richard Wallace, a leader of the Movement for Black Lives, says his organization supports unions because they provide a path to more competitive wages and benefits for black workers.
"You can't pay people the minimum wage for a job, knowing that it's not a living wage, knowing that (a plurality) of their workforce is black, and then they go out and say, & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; ", he told CNN Business. . "A collective bargaining agreement is the only ironic way to ensure that the values they promote at this time are maintained in perpetuity until the contract is terminated."
Both labor groups fight for union rights in sectors of the workforce where black employees are overrepresented.
"Many corporations have been quick to claim that Black Lives Matter is important, but they refuse to take concrete steps to protect the health and economic security of their black workers," SEIU President Mary Kay Henry told CNN Business.
"With one of the most diverse workforces in the world, we believe that black lives matter, and it is our responsibility to continue to listen and learn and to push for a more inclusive society by being open, honest and sincere," said a spokesman for McDonald & # 39; s in An Email Statement.
Black workers on the front line
BLS data also shows that over 37% of the nation's nursing, psychiatric and home health aides are black. Many of those assistants have been risking their own health to provide care to others, while their employers do not have health insurance.
Sepia Coleman is a Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Assistant in Memphis, Tennessee. She says she can't quit her job to go on strike on July 20, but plans to join the protest in solidarity after her shift.
Coleman says she was fired by her latest nursing employer, who asked CNN Business not to mention, after she threatened to go public after she and several other nurses working there were diagnosed with Covid-19.
"I go to work every day, I pray and I make sure I do what I have to do to stay out of danger," Coleman said. "I say to myself, 'If I get it again, I'm just asking God to get me back.' If we had union rights, we could negotiate that for insurance from the day we started."
Scrutiny on Amazon
An Athena spokesperson said the organization is also considering participating in the black lives strike.
"What remains true in all of these industries is that their enormous fortunes have accrued directly from the work of black and brown workers," Myaisha Hayes, campaign manager for MediaJustice, a core group of members, told CNN Business by email. of the Athena coalition.