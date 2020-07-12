Strike for Black Lives demands union rights for workers at McDonald & # 39; s, Amazon, Uber and others

Thousands of workers are expected to leave work in more than 25 cities on July 20 in a massive rally called Strike for Black Lives, organizers say. The strike targets several industries in which black workers are disproportionately represented, including fast food, airports, concert workers, nursing assistants and home health care.

The protest is being organized by the Black Lives Movement, a coalition of black advocacy groups, and various labor rights organizations, including the International Union of Service Employees and the fast food industry labor advocacy group. known as Fight for $ 15 and a Union. The American Federation of Teachers, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and the United Farm Workers are also involved in the effort.

Chief among workers' demands is that their employers raise wages and allow their employees to form unions to advocate for better health care, sick leave and other benefits.

Richard Wallace, a leader of the Movement for Black Lives, says his organization supports unions because they provide a path to more competitive wages and benefits for black workers.

"You can't pay people the minimum wage for a job, knowing that it's not a living wage, knowing that (a plurality) of their workforce is black, and then they go out and say, & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; ", he told CNN Business. . "A collective bargaining agreement is the only ironic way to ensure that the values ​​they promote at this time are maintained in perpetuity until the contract is terminated."

Since the coronavirus crisis began, SEIU and the $ 15 Fight have been organizing protests across the country in support of essential workers who say they have been forced to work without personal protective equipment and, in some cases, have trapped Covid-19.

Both labor groups fight for union rights in sectors of the workforce where black employees are overrepresented.

"Many corporations have been quick to claim that Black Lives Matter is important, but they refuse to take concrete steps to protect the health and economic security of their black workers," SEIU President Mary Kay Henry told CNN Business.

McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) He reaffirmed his support for Black Lives Matter in a statement to CNN Business, but declined to directly answer questions about his union-forming workers.

"With one of the most diverse workforces in the world, we believe that black lives matter, and it is our responsibility to continue to listen and learn and to push for a more inclusive society by being open, honest and sincere," said a spokesman for McDonald & # 39; s in An Email Statement.

Uber ( UBER ) and Lyft ( LYFT ) He did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Strike for Black Lives. Companies have issued andHe did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Strike for Black Lives. Companies have issued public statements showing support for victims of black police brutality or the Black Lives Matter movement by starting programs to benefit black americans in recent weeks.

Black workers on the front line

Black Americans make up about 13% of the U.S. population, but almost 20% of workers in the nation's food preparation and service sector, which includes fast food employees, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics About 18% of Uber drivers and 17.6% of Lyft operations workers are black.

BLS data also shows that over 37% of the nation's nursing, psychiatric and home health aides are black. Many of those assistants have been risking their own health to provide care to others, while their employers do not have health insurance.

Sepia Coleman is a Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Assistant in Memphis, Tennessee. She says she can't quit her job to go on strike on July 20, but plans to join the protest in solidarity after her shift.

Coleman says she was fired by her latest nursing employer, who asked CNN Business not to mention, after she threatened to go public after she and several other nurses working there were diagnosed with Covid-19.

In June, Coleman was hired as a nurse by another health care company, but will not be eligible to receive the company's health care benefits for 90 days. At the moment, she is one of many home health workers who care for others who are at risk for Covid-19, while she herself does not have health insurance.

"I go to work every day, I pray and I make sure I do what I have to do to stay out of danger," Coleman said. "I say to myself, 'If I get it again, I'm just asking God to get me back.' If we had union rights, we could negotiate that for insurance from the day we started."

Scrutiny on Amazon

African Americans also represent more than 26% of the warehouse workforce at Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has recently fired several employees involved in labor rights protests, although the company maintains that those employees were fired for unrelated reasons.

Amazon has faced criticism from groups like Athena, a coalition of worker rights groups and other advocacy organizations that pressure the company to grant higher wages and benefits to its disproportionately black workforce.

An Athena spokesperson said the organization is also considering participating in the black lives strike.

"What remains true in all of these industries is that their enormous fortunes have accrued directly from the work of black and brown workers," Myaisha Hayes, campaign manager for MediaJustice, a core group of members, told CNN Business by email. of the Athena coalition.