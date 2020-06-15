Struggling to survive the coronavirus, a pastor says they are "living by faith" to pay the bills

Religions of all denominations have been suffering financial pain since the coronavirus closed the country in March. Now, as states begin to ease closure restrictions, some churches simply won't be able to reopen.

Pastor Kevin Cropper of Ark of Safety Christian Church in Philadelphia said the doors of his church will be reopened thanks in part to a nonprofit organization called Iglesias that helps churches.

"The biggest fight has been seeking to keep all the expenses of the church, along with food to give away," the pastor told Fox News. "Fortunately, the churches that help the churches were able to help us and that was a help."

Since April, churches that help churches have provided more than 200 grants to small churches of 150 congregants or less so they can survive the pandemic-related restrictions. Former NFL player Benjamin Watson, who is also a spokesperson for the nonprofit, told Fox News that when he found out about this collaboration, he knew he had to help.

“The idea was to create a fund to award grants of $ 3,000 to these churches. Today we have raised just over $ 700,000, ”said Watson.

He added that these small churches are mostly minority churches in urban areas. Watson hopes that these grants not only help those in need during the pandemic, but start a larger movement.

"We are not only helping the churches, but you are planting seeds for the next one," Watson explained. "Every time we do something nice to another person, we are planting a seed for the next, and then do something nice to someone else."

But as the donation money dwindles and the coronavirus comes to the fore in the eyes of the American public, the threat of closure remains firm for some churches. However, Pastor Cropper believes that these difficult times are only a test and that his church will be able to survive only by faith.

"We have to have that kind of determination and know that, OK, we do it, we will do it through this," Cropper said. "We may not know how, but we will only live by faith and that is how we do it."