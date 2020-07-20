Stu Varney: "People will start offloading stocks" if it looks like Biden will defeat Trump

Fox Business Network presenter Stu Varney appeared Monday on "Fox & Friends" and said that if presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election, the stock market "will go straight down."

"A major loss in the stock market if Joe Biden wins," said Varney.

"If it looks like he's going to win before November 3, people will start unloading their stocks."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus remains the top problem for voters, with more than half of them disapproving of the way President Trump handles it, and increasingly rely on Joe Biden to do better. That keeps Biden ahead in the presidential race, according to a Fox News poll of registered voters.

Biden leads by 8 points over Trump, 49-41 percent.

That advantage is outside the margin of error. However, none of the candidates receives 50 percent support and 10 percent are undecided / endorse someone else, and the race has dwindled since June, when the former vice president rose 12 points (50-38 percent). .

There is a big gender gap, as Trump is 5 points ahead of men, while Biden is up 19 points among women. Biden also leads among blacks (+64), Hispanics (+30), millennials (+22), suburban voters (+11), and independents (+11).

Seven percent of those who approve of Trump's job performance endorse Biden.

(Trump's) ratings on the economy were divided 47-47. That's lower than a high approval rating of 56 percent in January and it's just the fourth time it hasn't received a positive rating on the subject. Currently, only 26 percent say they are better than they were four years ago, and most, 69 percent, negatively rate the economy.

Trump's overall job rating is upside-down by 9 points: 45 percent approve and 54 percent disapprove. Last month, it was 44-55 percent. His best scores, 49-49 percent, came in April.

Varney said that more than 100 million Americans have a 401 (k) retirement fund or an IRA tied to the stock market.

“If Biden wins, he will know that there will be a massive tax increase for both businesses and individuals. State taxes go up, income taxes go up, across the board, taxes go up. That will inevitably slow down the stock market, "Varney said.

"I'm saying that if Biden is a winner, especially if he elects Elizabeth Warren as his vice president, be careful, look below because this market is going south," Varney said.