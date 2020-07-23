Student says Fordham University expelled him from campus for a photograph commemorating the anniversary of Tiananmen Square

Fordham University student Austin Tong told "The Angraham Angle" on Wednesday that he is going to sue the university "very soon," after claiming he was expelled from the campus by an Instagram post commemorating the Massacre of Tiananmen Square.

In 1989, student-led pro-democracy protests focused on Beijing's Tiananmen Square for more than seven weeks and became China's biggest political upheaval since the end of the Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier. A bloody crackdown ended the protests.

Tong posted a photo of himself holding a rifle on June 4, the 31st anniversary of the massacre of pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square, and posted the caption "Don't step on me. # 198964".

Fordham University discovered that Tong's messages, which will begin his senior year, violated his policies on "prejudice and / or hate crime" and "threats / intimidation" and he was released on parole restricting his access to campus, resulting in It will force you to finish your degree online, the National Review reported, adding that you are also prohibited from participating in extracurricular activities.

The university also reportedly required Tong, an immigrant from China, to complete the implicit bias training and write a letter of apology.

Presenter Laura Ingraham, citing documents Tong provided to "The Ingraham Angle," noted that Fordham claims that the Instagram post violated the university's policy of not allowing threats and intimidation. She noted that the weapon is legally owned and that he was "simply appreciating the Chinese democratic movement."

"So why would a US university have a problem with this?" she asked.

"I think they have a problem with anything that they don't agree with and they want to silence any voice that they don't like and that's really what happened and they silenced me because they don't like what I said," Tong said in response, adding that he "won't go back to that".

Ingraham then said, "You couldn't, of course, say what you're saying now in China, but I bet you didn't think after coming to the United States and living here … that China's long arm would come to the United States. "

"They know that we supposedly have the First Amendment here, we have the Constitution, but that is not what Fordham University thinks," Tong said in response.

He added: "I am not going to ask for forgiveness. I am not going to back down. This is not just my case. They took my life. They put my future in a very bad place and that is why I will bet my entire future on this."

"We are going to fight hard," he said. "I will sue them very soon and we will fight for people across the country."

Last week, Tong started a GoFundMe page to pay for litigation and has raised more than $ 51,000 as of Thursday.

Fordham University did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

