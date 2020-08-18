students-call-for-colleges-to-cut-tuition-costs-as-classes-go-online

New Brunswick, New Jersey (CNN) When Rutgers University announced most of its fall classes would be online amid the coronavirus pandemic, rising junior Shreya Patel checked for details on the school’s website. “Will we get a refund?” she looked up in the Frequently Asked Questions section.

“They said no. That obviously made me mad,” Patel told CNN.

“It just doesn’t make sense to be paying such a high amount for something that’s not being used to the full advantage.”

Patel started a petition in July to lower fees at the university in New Jersey, where in-state tuition costs $11,600 and out-of-state students pay $27,560 a year. She got nearly 31,000 signatures, and the college did reduce campus fees by 15% but left tuition unchanged.

Rutgers said it recognized the economic stresses faced by its community, but pointed out that costs were rising for almost all its operations.