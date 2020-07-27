Studies Find Flu and Pneumonia Vaccines May Lower Alzheimer's Risk

According to two separate abstracts presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, not only does receiving an injection not only reduce the chances of contracting an unpleasant infection, but you will also be vaccinated, you can also reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in the future. Monday.

"This is an encouraging finding that builds on previous evidence that vaccination against diseases of common infections, such as the flu, is associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer's and delayed disease onset," said neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, founder of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center, who was not involved in the study.

"Regular use of the flu vaccine, especially from an early age, can help prevent viral infections that could cause cascading effects on the immune system and inflammatory pathways. These viral infections can trigger cognitive decline related to Alzheimer's, "said Isaacson.

But experts say more studies are needed to pinpoint the relationship between getting those vaccines and the reduced risk.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease (AD) However, research shows that paying attention to certain key lifestyle factors, including adequate sleep, nutrition, and exercise, can influence a person's individual risk. Getting vaccinated can fall into that category.

If getting vaccinated against the flu or pneumonia alone can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's, then these are important messages to spread to the public, the Alzheimer's Association's scientific director, Maria Carrillo, told CNN.

"We need more research to understand what that connection is," said Carrillo, who oversees the research initiatives for the association.

"Is the vaccine against the disease direct? Or is it protective, as part of the risk reduction strategies we have, such as reducing your BMI (body mass index), monitoring your sugar consumption, controlling your cholesterol and high pressure arterial, exercise, vaccinate, "he added. "It's one of those health tips that we need to make sure that our public knows."

Influenza and AD vaccine

The first study, presented by Albert Amran, a fourth-year medical student from McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston, examined a large data set from US health records from more than 9,000 patients over 60 years of age.

The researchers found that having a flu shot was associated with a 17% reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer's. Those who were vaccinated more than once over the years saw an additional 13% reduction in incidence.

The protective association appears to be stronger for those who received their first vaccine at an earlier age, for example at age 60 versus 70.

"There has been concern in the medical community that many sources of inflammation, such as urinary tract infections, worsen the course of patients with Alzheimer's disease," Amran told CNN. "Therefore, we are concerned that vaccines, a form of inflammation, may also worsen the course of AD."

At the same time, Amran said, doctors recommend flu shots for people with Alzheimer's because the flu is often fatal. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu has killed 12,000 to 61,000 people annually in the United States since 2010.

Therefore, the results of the study, while unexpected, were welcome, Amran said.

"We were very surprised, due to the aforementioned concern about the potential to increase AD, when our statistical colleagues told us that the flu shot was one of the & # 39; medications & # 39; that is so strongly associated with a lower incidence of Alzheimer's, "he said. .

More research is needed to explore the biological mechanism for this effect: why and how it works in the body, Amran said. One of his team's theories is that the effect of vaccination may be related to keeping the immune system "in shape" as people age. Another theory is that prevention of the flu itself may be relevant.

Pneumonia and AD vaccine

The second summary examined the associations between pneumococcal vaccine, with and without a flu vaccine, and Alzheimer's risk. The study looked at more than 5,000 people over the age of 65 who were participating in the Cardiovascular Health Study, a long-term government-funded analysis of cardiovascular disease risk factors.

Some of the participants had a known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's: the rs2075650 G allele in the TOMM40 gene, which has also been linked to an increased risk of lifetime depression.

The researchers found that receiving a pneumococcal vaccine between the ages of 65-75 reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer's by 25 to 30% after adjusting for sex, race, birth cohort, education, smoking, and genetic risk factors.

However, the greatest reduction in Alzheimer's risk, up to 40%, was seen among people vaccinated against pneumonia who did not have the risk gene.