Studio Ghibli films like Spirited Away closely examine the price of power

Studio Ghibli's animated films are known for their magical worlds: witches, wizards, and spirits (oh my gosh), not to mention the transformations and mystical tokens galore. But just like in the Grimms' fairy tales, the magic in Ghibli's features isn't always what it seems. Ghibli's writers and directors marvel at magic but are not fooled by it. They present it in most cases as a trading system – you can use magic, but there will inevitably be a price.

One of Ghibli's most popular films (and her most critical and financial success), Made disappear, worries about the complications and cost of magic. When a girl, Chihiro, and her parents meet at an apparently abandoned amusement park, her parents eat food that seems to have been left behind. Chihiro quickly learns that they are in a land of spirits, and her parents have crammed down without realizing the price. Instead of ordinary currency, they lose their human forms and become pigs. Chihiro is trapped in the spirit world, trying to find a way to save his parents. First, he has to find a job, but he also faces a cost: he has to sacrifice his name and human identity, which can be quickly forgotten in the spirit realm.

While Chihiro works in the spiritual bathhouse, he comes across many forms of commerce. When he cleanses a particularly nasty spirit, he is paid with a magic dumpling that he intends to use to save his parents. (Ironically, their parents curse themselves with food, and the currency you earn to redeem them is also food.) The healing property of the dumpling is emetic: it seems that because they ate food that was not theirs, they have to lose it to be saved. Chihiro ends up using the dumpling on two other cursed creatures, who similarly vomit the things they've unfairly eaten: a grotesque and unpleasant price to pay for their own safety.

The audience quickly learns that the primary mechanism of the spirit world is also commerce, even though it is disconnected from any human economy. The spirits work and pay for the services. Robbery is a serious crime that damages the thief's body. Many of the great conflicts in Made disappear they are related to actions of greed and excess. It is a severely punitive capitalist society, where wanting too much, too strong, attracts various magical punishments.

In Howl’s Moving Castle, the magician Howl has his life defined by a magical contract before meeting the protagonist, Sophie. The fire demon Calcifer possesses Howl's heart, which keeps Calcifer alive and gives Howl access to his powers. But Howl's ease with magic costs him his freedom and his humanity. He is not only tied to Calcifer: as a magician, he is expected to serve as a soldier in his country's senseless war. His power has cost him his freedom. When Howl interferes with war, in principle, he further sacrifices his humanity, even losing track of his human form. In the end, his magic doesn't clear things up: Sophie's love and persistence save him.

Even if Princess Mononoke lacks the wizards and witches of Howl’s Moving Castle, similarly examines the gathering of magic and war, albeit in a much more graphic and urgent way. The story begins with the protagonist, Ashitaka, killing a demon and gaining superhuman strength in one arm, which helps him throughout the film. But the cost seems to be his life. The demon has given him a disease that will spread and eventually kill him.

While searching for a cure, he encounters characters running to hunt down a forest spirit whose head is supposed to grant immortality. However, when the spirit is decapitated, the result is devastating. The entire area becomes an offering in exchange for the spirit's head, with the destruction of humans and animals. But here, the magic trade seems to be based more on an economy of nature than an economy of bargains, favors, or gold. The spirit of the forest brings death and life, with plants dying or blooming around it.

The spirit of the forest embodies the duality of nature, manifesting as a deer-like creature by day, and a colossal and intimidating night walker after sunset. The magic of Princess Mononoke it is not considered deceptive or punishing, it is representative of a principle of balance. In nature, there are exchanges: one animal dies to feed another. A plant rots to help give birth to a new one. Destruction and creation work together. When humans upset that balance by taking something from the forest, without expecting to pay anything in return, of course, the result is further devastation.

But it may be the strange and fantasy narrative of Isao Takahata Pok poko who more seriously and solemnly has the price of magic. In the 1994 Ghibli film, a tanuki gang is threatened by humans developing their homeland. They attempt various plots to stop humans, using their power to magically transform their bodies into any creature or object. Although their plots bear some small fruit, they are all ultimately frustrated.

So, in desperation, they plan a massive illusion that takes all their energy and skill combined: a giant parade of shape-shifting ghosts that strolls through the city and torments its residents. However, the transformations are heavy, and one of the clan's wise elders dies from his efforts. Transformation magic is described as a vital weapon and survival skill, a secret of the species. But the price of this magic is high. In the past, one of the older tanuki explains to the others, his species was more notorious about the transformation. When the humans found out, they became jealous and hunted the tanuki as punishment.

Even that is not the greatest tragedy that this seemingly cute and innocent animated film has to offer its protagonists. In the end, having lost to humans, the final cost that Tanuki must pay for their ability to change shape is deciding between two equally disadvantaged life forms. They can choose to live short and dangerous lives like animals, avoiding cars and traps and looking for food scraps. Or they can choose to transform into humans, like their magical peers, foxes, and assimilate into society.

But the latter is exhausting and unsatisfactory for the tanuki. Takahata follows you, in human form, on a train and tired after a long day at his desk job. But the only option for a satisfactory life as a human is to fall into the trap of capitalism; On a particularly depressing note, the film tells us that some tanuki who transform into humans enter real estate and sell land like the house they lost themselves, because it is lucrative.

The magic in the Ghibli movies comes with great surprise and awe, but it really can't be trusted. There is no easy solution to the commitments to exist in the world and face its contamination, war and other human vices. Magic, the movies tell us, is simply a shortcut. Relying on some mystical panacea only gives characters the illusion of power and control, and generally takes something vital from them in return.

In the Studio Ghibli world, that can mean losing your freedom or humanity, or your former way of life. But in a more realistic sense, it may simply mean that the characters have to sacrifice their conception of their existence in the world and lose their sense of personal responsibility. Just like in fairy tales, the touch of magic can provide some glamor and awe, but magic beans and magic lamps come at a cost. Ultimately, they never solve problems, they just change them. Unfortunately, the real work of fixing the world will always fall on us.