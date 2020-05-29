Studio Ghibli Movies on HBO Max Top Rated

Studio Ghibli / GKids



Studio Ghibli brought Totoro, Ponyo, Kiki and Howl to the world, and now much of the world has them at your fingertips. With the release of HBO Max Wednesday, almost the entire catalog of Japan's beloved and renowned animation house first came to a streaming service in the United States. Immediately after the Netflix broadcast in January Ghibli movies launch In almost every place on Earth, Studio Ghibli's work has never been so accessible to many.

CNET, like everywhere else in the world, is already home to deep and abiding Ghibli fans – from those of us drawn to the dark darkness on Spirited Away, to those fascinated by My Neighbor Totoro's childhood sense of wonder, and a couple of us who have I have seen almost all of these movies too many times to count them.

Ghibli's collective fan base on CNET joined together to vote and share our picks for the best in the studio.

One of our best picks, unfortunately, is an outlier in this sudden accessibility to Ghibli's movies. A complication arising from who owns their licensing rights, Grave of the Fireflies, a devastating treatise on war, is not available to stream HBO Max or Netflix. It's available elsewhere, though: The original Japanese version is on Hulu with English subtitles, and the English dub of the movie is available to rent or buy from online stores like the Apple TV app.

Whether you're revisiting these movies after years away or boarding them for the first time, consider this ranking of the best Ghibli movies as your own magical cat bus – it will help you get to the right stops to do. In this travel . (But feel free to join us to discuss order on the way).

Honorable mention: Castle in the Sky

Studio Ghibli / GKids



Castle in the Sky is not one of director Hayao Miyazaki's classics – it doesn't have the sheer imagination of Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke's stopover, or the intimacy of My Neighbor Totoro. But it is a wonderful entry in the filmmaker's average catalog. Aircraft, pirates, ancient technology, and political intrigue surround a well-drawn relationship between a princess and an orphan boy, each with secret ties to a hidden floating city.

The breathless adventure is a joy to see.

– David Priest, Staff Writer

10. Princess Kaguya's Tale

Studio Ghibli / GKids



When you think of Studio Ghibli, you tend to think of Miyazaki, but many of my favorite movies from Japan's most famous animation studio are directed by Isao Takahata.

Princess Kaguya's Tale is the final film in Takahata. An adaptation of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, Kaguya revisits a monogatari epic from the 10th century, sometimes considered the first recorded piece of fictional literature in Japan. In this, his last film, Takahata returns to a beginning.

Considering that it is an adaptation of a tenth century text, Princess Kaguya is quite faithful to her original material, taking the backbone of a timeless tale and augmenting it with a feminist bent. It tells the story of Princess Kaguya, a girl sent from the moon who becomes a woman of great beauty, who draws noble suitors from princes to the Emperor of Japan. It is a kind of moral story, seen through the eyes of a young woman at odds with a worldwide intention to put her in a cage.

Takahata's version of Kaguya is a hoax for the princess who remembers from her first reading of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. As a child, Takahata was chilled by the mysterious heroine. "It was a strange story," he explained in a 2014 interview. "(The) heroin transformation was enigmatic, and it did not provoke any empathy in me."

Princess Kaguya of Takahata is just the opposite. She is a boisterous and energetic woman from the country, wearing a straitjacket in a patriarchal society that demands that she pluck her eyebrows, dye her teeth black, and adjust to a set of social expectations completely alien to her and her humble origins. Her father's well-intentioned attempts to transform Kaguya into a "princess" creep up, increasingly brutal and traumatic.

In a crucial scene, Kaguya escapes to the country in search of his old mountain home. He runs into Sutemaru, his childhood friend and the carefree incarnation of rural life he longs to resume. "With you Sutemaru," she says, "I could have been happy." The couple leaps into the air, flying across the field where they grew up.

But then Sutemaru wakes up with a start, thinking that the whole encounter is a strange dream. He returns to his family and routine, and Kaguya returns to her home and the strict rules that bind her. She remains trapped by the social norms and attitudes that women still struggle with today.

Princess Kaguya can only escape when she leaves Earth and returns to her home on the moon.

– Mark Serrels, editorial director

9. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Studio Ghibli / GKids



Nausicaa del Valle del Viento is the bedrock of Studio Ghibli. Launched over 35 years ago, it still feels timeless today, perhaps now more than ever. We, as the inhabitants of the fantasy world of Nausicaa, must watch from behind the facial masks how the tribal factions ignore the truth and risk the lives of others to protect their own power.

The film focuses on Nausicaa, an explorer princess in the Valley of the Wind. It begins in a state of tranquility: snowflake-like spores hover over a daydreaming Nausicaa, covering it in white. Its beauty hides the threat. A thousand years have passed since humanity poisoned the planet in an apocalyptic war. Nausicaa spends her days exploring the legacy of war, a growing toxic jungle of airborne poison and dangerous giant insects, to bring supplies to her peaceful valley kingdom.

When an aircraft from a nearby military state crashes into its valley, it unleashes a chain of conflicts, each of which exposes more belligerent arrogance. From the movie's opening spot of tranquility, Miyazaki slowly fades with anxiety as Nausicaa's chances of saving her valley and the world seem to be snatching away from her grasp. Fighting for peace, Nausicaa realizes the destructive depths of human foolishness even as she discovers the hope of humanity's salvation.

Released in 1984, with Miyazaki directing this adaptation of his own series of manga graphic novels, Nausicaa's commercial and critical success catapulted its creators to film fame and led directly to the founding of Ghibli. But Nausicaa also marks the cinematic genesis of many of the tropes that are now hallmarks of Studio Ghibli's work: pacifism, spiritual environmentalism, the sincere young heroine.

It is a film that speaks to anyone who has ever felt desperate to see that greed or arrogance cause humans to mercilessly hurt each other or assault our natural world without remorse. Ultimately, it shows that our hope always lies with the young, with the new generations whose purity of kindness must be kindled to repair the mistakes of those who came before.

In the end, Nausicaa's fantasy triumph reminds us that, even with the threat that darkens our lives in the real world, goodness can, and will, return.

– Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter



8. Ponyo

Studio Ghibli / GKids



A distinctive feature of Miyazaki's films is the odd whim moderated by reflective wonder. As an anime subversion of The Little Mermaid tale, Ponyo feels like the last of Miyazaki's childhood fantasies.

Ponyo is an underwater princess child, the offspring of a magician and a powerful goddess of the sea. Her curiosity leads her to the surface of the sea where, in the form of a strange gold fish, she befriends a boy who explores the tidal pools on his island. Picked up in his hands, Ponyo sucks a drop of blood from a notch in his finger.

The act seals Ponyo's love for the boy, Sōsuke, and unlocks a slippery, magical transformation of Ponyo, from fish to person from fish to girl to fish again and across the map. It also disrupts the harmony of the land, moon, and sea, subjecting Sōsuke Island to storms and tsunamis.

Ponyo's evolution feels delicate, powerful and completely manic. His energy is unstoppable. And she eats a lot of ham. My kids now want ham in their ramen so they can be like her.

Nothing in Ponyo is too scary. Even the terrifying-looking wizard father, voiced by Liam Neeson in the English dub, becomes exhausted and endearing. I love prehistoric oceans, which are full of creatures I became obsessed with as a child: trilobites, ammonites, ancient sharks, and armored fish. It is a movie about nature, parents and love.

It's also the closest thing to me, Miyazaki has come up with a Disney tale in his cinematic style, while remaining true to his acceptance of the weird and his defiance of the convention.

– Scott Stein, general editor

7. Kiki's delivery service

Studio Ghibli / GKids



For a tale of a cheating young witch flying on a broomstick, Kiki's delivery service remains well-founded. As Kiki's kinetics grapples with growth, this early Ghibli film quietly unfolds a coming-of-age story that explores the complexities of moving from childhood independence to adult independence.

Kiki's Delivery Service exists in a magical world like many of the Ghibli movies, but Kiki's witchcraft never takes on the mythical reach of some other Ghibli movies. Nobody's parents turn into pigs, like Chihiro's on the Spirited Away. The survival of the world from a divine weapon does not rest on Kiki's shoulders as it does on Nausicaa. Kiki is not the same tough guy as San in Princess Mononoke, but Kiki's fight to overcome doubt is no less heroic.

Instead, Kiki's delivery service is more like Miyazaki's quiet movies, like Whisper of the Heart or My Neighbor Totoro. These films have built-in conflicts: Kiki, for example, tries to lose and rediscover identity, but the conflict is not all It's about these movies.

The plot acts as a basic framework for the film, within which the characters can stretch, wander, and interact. Kiki is 13 years old, which means she must find a city without witches to make her way. Kiki uses her broom flight power to start a delivery service. Along the way, she briefly loses her magic, experiences small victories and failures, and builds relationships with women who are mentors of her emotional journey: a baker, an artist, an older client.

Miyazaki's usual visual style and observational empathy make every moment on Kiki captivating. Halfway through the movie, for example, the young witch delivers a birthday package to a girl her age in a large house and suddenly realizes her outsider status, the relative poverty she must accept along with her independence.

Finally, Kiki succeeds after running through her feelings of loneliness and insecurity to embrace her identity. It may not be a mythical victory, but it is one that we have all shared.

– Shelby Brown and David Priest, writers

6. The wind rises

Studio Ghibli / GKids



The Wind Rises is not a typical Ghibli movie – it's painfully beautiful and heartbreaking, sure, but it doesn't have any fantastic creatures or quirky cats. Instead, it is based on a true story: its fantasy flights soar around our real world, riding on the wings of aeronautical engineer Jiro's ingenious aeronautical design. But as with all Ghibli movies, storm clouds gather on the horizon and childlike innocence is proven.

Miyazaki gives the Ghibli treatment to an ordinary man in extraordinary time. Based on the life and work of pioneering aircraft designer Jiro Horikoshi, the film's emotional journey is painted with lavish images of pastoral landscapes and vast, colorful skies.

But we are brought back to earth by signs of violence as the old world moves on to a faster, brighter, and more horror-filled future. The Jiro of history dreams of incredible planes flying elegantly through beautiful blue skies, but even as a child you cannot escape the understanding that flight is a cursed dream. No matter how much Jiro turns to nature to create his beautiful planes, they are bound to plummet, fly, kill, and burn in the industrialized conflict of World War II, and even a dreamer cannot ignore the violence that grows on the streets. . .

Designers and builders can tell themselves that they only want to build beautiful things, but technology created in the shadow of war is never neutral, and progress and destruction are sadly intertwined.

However, the heavy themes of the film emerge subtly, such as the direction of the wind changing in the trees. Jiro's journey is full of color and melancholy, beauty and sadness, making this one of the most shocking animated films ever made. A powerful and lyrical meditation on change, war, and a good man's place in the world, The Wind Rises is Ghibli's best moment. Even without a crazy cat.

– Richard Trenholm, Senior Movie and TV Editorr

5. Grave of the fireflies

Studio Ghibli / GKids



While Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli are often viewed as one by the English-speaking world, Takahata, co-founder of Ghibli, was equally crucial in shaping the studio's body of work. Grave of the Fireflies is undoubtedly his most famous film.

A tragedy centered on the journey of Seita and Setsuko, two young children struggling to survive in the closing months of World War II, Grave of the Fireflies is often canonized as one of the great anti-war movies. Despite being an advocate against war, Takahata disagrees. More than anything, Grave of the Fireflies is a film about indifference and isolation. Seita and Setsuko's fight is known to many, but that suffering is ignored.

Grave of the Fireflies is a haunting and visceral film unlike anything I've ever experienced in animation. Takahata himself lived through the war and much of the film is directly inspired by his own experiences. At one point, Seita and Setsuko are in the midst of an airstrike in the city of Okayama. The bombs make a strange hissing sound as they fall from the sky, a detail that only someone like Takahata could have observed.

"A lot of television shows and movies that feature firearms are not accurate," he explained in an interview with the Japan Times. "They don't include sparks or explosions. I was there and experienced it, so I know how it was."

The film has such a brutal and truthful ending that, the morning after I first saw it, I could barely watch the DVD cover. Grave of the Fireflies is not just a reminder of the destructive horror of large-scale conflict, it is a warning to future generations to preserve our shared humanity and act in the presence of those who suffer.

– Mark Serrels, editorial director

4. Princess Mononoke

Studio Ghibli / GKids



At the beginning of Princess Mononoke, Ashitaka, a prince banished from his village and cursed by a demon, walks through a magical forest. He carries a seriously injured stranger on his back, stepping over large mossy tree roots. Little forest spirits called Kodama begin to materialize around Ashitaka, walking with him. One jumps on the back of another, and they run weightless in front of the prince, a playful encouragement.

Princess Mononoke is full of moments like this that feel so fresh, so inventive, even 20 years after they were conceived. In fact, throughout Miyazaki's various films, from a 70's-style criminal mischief, to sensitive explorations of childhood (and particularly childhood), historical dramas, and fantastic epics, such a visual invention has characterized almost all paintings.

But Mononoke represents the pinnacle of another element of Miyazaki's work: his insistence on fighting violence. Like many Japanese storytellers, the atomic bomb reverberates through Miyazaki's filmography. While legendary writers like Osamu Tezuka, Katsuhiro Otomo, and Isao Takahata deal more directly with the destructive capacity of the modern state, Miyazaki places the responsibility and his attention on people: individual and corporate, benevolent and selfish, ancient and modern.

In Mononoke, Lady Eboshi leads Iron Town, a human settlement that produces rifles and wars with the gods of the forest. She is a strong and competent leader who hires women from brothels and blindfolded lepers. She also seeks to kill the great spirit of the forest.

The same Eboshi and Princess Mononoke, the female wolf maid who fights in the name of the forest, are the double poles, the progress and tradition, the industry and the nature of the film. And each one wants the other dead. Ashitaka stands between them, insists on peace, even when humans and gods go to war everywhere.

Miyazaki uses this type of hero in several of his films, Nausicaa and Howl & # 39; s Moving Castle, among them, but it works better here, because the characters from all sides are humanized in such a complete and tender way. We, as Ashitaka, love you even in your cruellest moment.

At the end of the film, Ashitaka's steed, a red moose named Yakurru, carries an arrow to his thigh. He limps after the prince, even when his master tells him to stay behind. Finally, Ashitaka takes his reins and they run side by side. It is a brief moment that communicates so much: Yakurru follows his teacher, who struggles to save the forest despite his own gunshot wound; Ashitaka slows down to run alongside the animal meant to carry him. It is a reorientation of human interaction with nature, prioritizing the relationship over pure functionalism.

For Miyazaki, the violence that humans do to each other is simply an extension of what we did to nature first. He rejects such violence, making it ugly and strange, in relief against surprising and powerful natural pictures. And like any good fantasy, his film reveals reality: that the tree branch is as magical as the forest spirit sitting on it, the wind is as mysterious as the god it carries.

– David Priest, Staff Writer

3. Howl's Moving Castle

Studio Ghibli / GKids



Harry may be more famous, but there is another smart and charming wizard worth knowing. His name is Howl and he lives in a magical flying house that works with a brave fire demon named Calcifer. One day Howl meets a shy young hatbox named Sophie. Unfortunately, their brief encounter catches the eye of the jealous Witch of Scrap, who turns Sophie into a 90-year-old woman. Sophie heads to the moors to find a witch or wizard who can lift the curse. She encounters a live scarecrow with a turnip per head, which sways like a pogo stick and leads her to Howl's haunted house, where she ends up working as a housekeeper and cook.

And that's when the story really begins.

Howl & # 39; s Moving Castle, directed by Hayao Miyazaki and loosely based on a book by Diana Wynne Jones, is fun and serious, with an overwhelming musical score that is charming, haunting, and memorable; think of an old-fashioned merry-go-round. In the English version, the characters are brought to life by an incredible cast: Christian Bale as Howl, Billy Crystal as Calcifer, Lauren Bacall as Witch of the Waste, and Jeans Simmons and Emily Mortimer, respectfully, as old / young Sophie.

Miyazaki's story has a simple message: war is bad. It brings suffering, loss and tears. But it is also a story of hope, friendship, compassion and loyalty. We also learn that being old, especially an old woman, doesn't mean you can't do remarkable things. As Grandma Sophie, our heroine finds her courage and her voice, free to speak her mind.

The beautiful images aside, this is not a children's movie. The battle scenes and the flying warships fuming are creepy. The issues are complex. And the characters are not good or bad, they are a bit of both. They are human

And that's why I love this movie. It's a complete adventure that features a story so vivid that, for a moment, you forget you're watching an animation because it feels so real.

– Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief

2. My neighbor Totoro

Studio Ghibli / GKids



My neighbor Totoro focuses on two sisters who have just moved with their father to the Japanese countryside while they await the recovery of their sick mother. As they explore their new home, the two encounter various forest spirits, including the massive, furry and cuddly eponymous creature that inevitably smiles, roars, yawns and flies into your heart.

Without going into more detail, your adventure with Totoro constitutes a fantastic, whimsical and sumptuous visual tour that can be universally appreciated by all ages and cultures. The film serves as a showcase for the fluid and detailed hand-made images that would make Studio Ghibli a legend in the animation world and help bring anime to the Western public.

But perhaps the most resonant endorsement is from my 4 year old son. This weekend, I sat him down to watch the Japanese version of the 88-minute movie, which meant he couldn't understand the exact details of what was happening.

It did not matter. Despite the language barrier and the fact that he is more used to the computer generated programs produced by Disney, my son was completely engrossed, yelling at Totoro on television and screaming with joy at the images.

Which, frankly, was a bit surprising, as her visual diet consists of louder, more flashy shows filled with silly jokes and lots of action. Even compared to other Studio Ghibli movies, very little happens on My Neighbor Totoro. There are no antagonists, no scary monsters, no real sense of conflict. Totoro himself doesn't even appear in up to a third of the film. It could be argued that he is too sleepy.

But that slow and easy pace, which perfectly reflects the idyllic setting of the course, is a great reason why it's so easy to get in. That and the sheer adoration of Totoro, which serves as the Studio Ghibli logo and is similar to Japan's Winnie the Pooh.

The shamelessly optimistic and comforting atmosphere of my neighbor Totoro, which wraps you like a warm and cozy blanket, is the perfect antidote to our reality full of anxiety and uncertainty. I dare you not to fall in love with this movie.

– Roger Cheng, executive editor

1. Spirit away

Studio Ghibli / GKids



Spirited Away is my new Alice in Wonderland.

I'm through a door, in a broken world of amusement parks. It is a place of haunting silence, strange faces. Lost Parents This is my emotional state every time I see Spirited Away. It is a film that never ceases to amaze me. It has been my favorite Miyazaki, and now it is also my children's favorite. Every few months, we return to its magic again.

Like other great children's tales that juggle the dark, James and the giant peach, Alice in Wonderland, Spirited Away dances in a fine line between the enchanting and the haunting. I don't know if there is a more disturbing moment than watching your mom and dad suddenly transform into pigs.

Spirited Away is the story of a girl and her parents who moved to a new home, but discovered a lost theme park (or is it a spiritual temple?) Deep in the woods. The girl, Chihiro, loses her family and ends up working in a bathhouse to obtain spirits until she can rescue them again. The rules of this world are meaningless. There is a strange and crazy witch. A crabby dragon. A greedy, needy and faceless spirit.

A notable aspect of Spirited Away is Miyazaki's grounded style. Yes, there are spirits on the prowl, a dragon boy, dust spirits. But it's also about a girl moving to a new place, and how that makes her feel unmoored. That long car ride, looking out the window into a quiet forest. He is thoughtful and wild at the same time.

Spirited Away is frustrating, exciting, touching, spooky, adorable, and unpleasant. It is also the most commercially successful film by Studio Ghibli, which still holds the record for Japan's highest grossing film, nearly two decades after its debut. And it's the only Ghibli film to win an Oscar for best animated film. I know why I love Spirited Away, but it's surprising that so many others feel the same way. How did something strange become so conventional?

I think it is because each character, strange as it may be, also feels very understandable. I remember moments that persist without explanation. And characters that seem scary suddenly become endearing and adorable.

Like the best children's literature, it stays in my brain. I want to go back to that lost place, that ghostly world, over and over again. I'm glad my children agree.

– Scott Stein, general editor