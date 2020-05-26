Studio Ghibli movies will find their biggest audience on HBO Max

2020 is an exceptional year for Japan's beloved Studio Ghibli, the producer behind some of the world's most respected and beloved animated films. Founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, and producers Toshio Suzuki and Yasuyoshi Tokuma, Ghibli has produced many of Japan's top box office winners of all time. He has earned worldwide acclaim for features like the Oscar winner Made disappear, the children's classic My neighbor Totoroand the amazingly ambitious Princess Mononoke. She has always pushed the artistic limits of cell animation and animated storytelling, with sweet fairy tales for children and grim fantasies for adults.

But until recently, Ghibli had banned the digital purchase or distribution of his films, which were only available in theatrical releases or through physical means to watch at home. As Suzuki recently told Entertainment Weekly, I always believed that movies should be seen in theaters. We were very hesitant about expanding those physical packages even further (beyond). ”

That changed in December 2019, when most of Ghibli's films were first available on digital rental and sales platforms. 2020 is watching a broad platform for streaming the studio's works, with Netflix showing Ghibli movies outside the United States, and HBO's new expanded online service, HBO Max, which will launch with most movies on its platform. That will mean deep new accessibility for a list of movies that, until now, were only available at film festivals and in the repertory, through a short-lived DVD produced by Disney or a series of higher-quality GKIDS discs. For most people, having instant and convenient access to the Ghibli Library will be an invitation to a whole new world of animation.

That's why Polygon's entertainment section celebrates May 25-30 as Ghibli Week, through a series of explorations that delve into the study's history and highlights, its ongoing themes, and larger experiments. , and his best moments and sharpest observations. We won't cover all of Ghibli's films in depth, but we'll look at the most beloved classics and explore how they fit into the studio's family obsessions. We'll consider how Ghibli handles certain ideas and emotions in ways that feel unique to children's movies, and we'll discuss some of the creators behind the movies.

We will also see Ghibli's strained relationship with Walt Disney Studios, which for many years controlled its production in the US. And he struggled to understand how to market these films to an audience accustomed to Disney's specific brand of animation. We will talk about Ghibli's animation style, his music, the use of movies as a defense mechanism and much more. We hope you will follow us as we celebrate what Studio Ghibli has accomplished.

And part of that is coming to understand Miyazaki and Takahata as creators. Throughout his 21 feature films to date (with Miyazaki working slowly and painstakingly on the 22nd), Ghibli eventually brought in other directors, including Miyazaki's son Goro for Tales from Terramar, From above on the hill of the poppyand the television series Ronja, the thief's daughter. But Miyazaki and Takahata defined the studio: Miyazaki with his unusual worldview and fascination with certain moral postures and visual motifs, Takahata with his relentless experimentation and envelope thrusting. Through his films in particular, we hope to explore Ghibli's impact on animation and his fans around the world. We love Ghibli's work, and we hope to help more people around the world discover, understand, and become obsessed with it.