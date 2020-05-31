Studio Ghibli theme park details: concept art, travel plans and opening date

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Did you ever want to follow Totoro deeper into the forest?

In the near future, a Studio Ghibli theme park opening in Japan will recreate the worlds of the studio's films. After years of vague hints and whispers, with a rumored opening date of early 2020, at one point, the park will begin construction this year, awaiting our current pandemic situation.

Where is it located? What is going to be inside? Will (insert your personal favorite Ghibli movie) have a themed location? Will there be roller coasters?

Here is everything we know about the Studio Ghibli theme park:

Where is the Studio Ghibli theme park?

Ghibli Park will be located in Aichi Memorial Park, a place near Nagoya in central Japan. The park was the site of the 2005 World's Fair, in which Studio Ghibli helped build a recreation of Satsuki and Mei's home from My neighbor Totoro.

What's in the Studio Ghibli park?

The Ghibli Park will reportedly be divided into five lands, some based on specific films and others based on multiple sources of Ghibli-based influence. The park sits on a 200-acre parcel, easily lending itself to the various pastoral inspirations from the Ghibli films (by context, the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World is around 50 hectares, while Animal Kingdom is around 230 ). The park will focus on recreating the scenes and nature trails from the film rather than thrills and attractions.

Springtime of Life Hill (or Youth Hill): This area will be based on Howl’s Moving Castle and house a giant steampunk elevator, which will allow guests a view of the entire earth. This area is supposed to be around the park entrance and will have many 19th century-inspired accents. It will also feature some inspiration from Whisper of the heart, specifically the buildings inspired by the antique shop featured in the movie.

Dondoko Forest Area: the My neighbor TotoroThe inspired area will feature a replica of Mei and Satsuki's house from the film, set in lush rural scenery from the film. There will be planned walking tours and trails in this area, which is designed to take into account much of the area's existing infrastructure.

Ghibli Department Store Area: Designed to be accessible at any time of the year, regardless of the weather, this large indoor area with Japanese and Western-style buildings will house dining, shopping, play areas, and exhibition spaces. There will be a dining room here inspired by Made disappear.

Mononoke Village Area: Dedicated to Princess MononokeThis area will house a replica of Irontown and will evoke the Muromachi period (1336-1573) that inspired the film. It will also house giant sculptures of the spirits and creatures from the film. This is one of the locations that will open in 2023.

Valley of the Witches area: Inspired by both Kiki delivery service and Howl’s Moving CastleThis area will include a small amusement park, as well as a replica of Kiki's parents' house and Howl's castle. This is the other location that will open in 2023.

When will the Ghibli Park open?

The park is still slated to open in 2022, although it is known if that has been delayed due to coronavirus-related blockades. Three of the five areas (Springtime of Life Hill, Ghibli Warehouse, and Dondoko Forest) are supposed to start construction in 2020 and open in 2022, while the remaining two areas will start construction in 2021 and open in 2023.