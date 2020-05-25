Studio Ghibli's first film, Castle in the Sky, is like no other Miyazaki film

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli Week on the estate To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library of digital and broadcast services, we are studying the history, impact, and major themes of the studio. Follow along on our Ghibli Week page.

Studio Ghibli's story began long before Castle in the sky, the ambitious action fantasy that was the first release from the Japanese animation house. Arguably the story started when animators Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, two of Ghibli's co-founders and their most prolific film directors, got together and worked together on anime projects like the 1968 feature film. Horus, prince of the sun and the 1970s Lupine the third T.V. series. Or fans might say it started before that, when Takahata and Miyazaki separately discovered their interest in animation, leading to Toei Animation of Japan, where they honed their talents and narrative voices.

But given how significantly Miyazaki's tastes and personalities in particular came to define Ghibli, it's easier to say that the history of the study began with his immediate family. Miyazaki's father, Katsuji, an aeronautical engineer, was a key influence whose impact has been felt in each of the animator's main works. Miyazaki's father ran a family business, Miyazaki Airplanes, and the director grew up around airline designs and parts. His obsession with flight mechanics is particularly visible in Castle in the sky, where half of the action takes place aboard steampunk-ish aircraft, among fantastic flight devices, and ultimately in and around a flying city.

Miyazaki Airplanes manufactured parts for Japan's Zero fighter jets during World War II, and that also had a long-term effect on the director's thinking. The guilt he later expressed for his family's involvement in the war is clearly expressed in his film. Porco Rosso, a strange fairy tale about an Italian air ace sailing through the growing fascism of his homeland. (And a curse that makes him look like an anthropomorphic pig, but that is irrelevant). Miyazaki's feelings emerge even more clearly in his latest feature film, 2013 The wind increases, which turns a biography of WWII aircraft designer Jiro Horikoshi into a meditation on flight, and the gap between the dreams of engineers and the practical uses of the military for them.

But in Castle in the skyMiyazaki's feelings about the military and his deep love for flight emerge in ways that ended up being unique in Ghibli's core catalog. The visual style of the film is still recognizable in the studio films of 30 years later, as are its character styles and visual gags, but Castle in the sky it focuses on something that Ghibli has largely avoided since then: an absolute villain, uncompromising, and uncompromising.

Castle in the sky It opens into a blimp-shaped aircraft where a girl, Sheeta, is being held prisoner by a group of grim-faced military men, led by the smiling Colonel Muska. When a group of sky pirates, led by a plump, bold old woman named Dola, attack the ship in an attempt to steal Sheeta's crystal necklace, the girl escapes from the cabin, but falls off the ship and plummets into arms. from a young miner named Pazu. As Dola's gang, Colonel Muska, and the military chase Sheeta, the two boys flee through a long series of action sequences that lead them to a series of underground mines, through a rickety series of elevated highways. steam trains, through a fortress army, and eventually to Laputa, the old high-tech "castle in the sky".

It turns out that Sheeta's necklace is a powerful artifact that contains Laputa's keys. And although Colonel Muska claims to represent the government, he wants to gain access to Laputa for his own good. He is an elegant and urban villain, able to act charming when it suits him, although most of his softer words include veiled threats. He proves that he is more than capable of threatening Pazu and Sheeta's lives and trying to kill them. When he has Laputa's power in his hands, he casually uses it to murder on a massive scale that's shocking in what is mostly a kid-friendly adventure. Clearly he is a megalomaniac, a ruthlessly amoral power seeker who doesn't care about other people's lives. Given access to an overwhelmingly powerful weapon, he immediately sets out to grind the world under his heels. And since villains tend to tell stories of children, he pays the price for his arrogance.

But none of that is typical of Ghibli movies. Castle in the sky He also explores a completely different type of villain, one who ended up becoming a much more role model for the Ghibli movies, and in particular for Miyazaki.

When the pirate queen Dola is first introduced (she is known as Dora in some translations, such as Castle in the sky It has been released in English several times, with different names and dialogues), it seems to be as villainous as Muska. Her pirate crew, eight big, comically awkward adult Sons, and a mechanic who may be Dola's husband and father to the crew, relentlessly pursues Sheeta because they are searching for Laputa's alleged treasure. In the process, they casually destroy anything that gets in their way. When Muska disappears with Sheeta, Dola takes Pazu captive and her children destroy their house.

But over the course of the movie, Pazu and Sheeta impress Dola, and her softer side quickly emerges. When Pazu begs him to go with them to retrieve Sheeta from the army, Dola agrees because she believes she will be useful in manipulating and controlling the girl. Once Sheeta is on board the pirate ship, Dola's children melt similarly, from tough fighters to shy and easily intimidated kitchen assistants. (The translation of the 2003 Disney script, which implies that everyone wants to marry Sheeta despite being a prepubescent girl, is a profoundly strange touch, and is not reflected in other versions.) At the end of the film, the pirate gang and The Two Boys are clearly invested in each other's survival and happiness, and they part as friends.

The Dola gang's brief position as baddies is Ghibli's villainy as later fans would see it, more as a matter of perspective and ignorance than actual evil. Only two of Hayao Miyazaki's later films have traditional villains: the Witch of Scrap in Howl’s Moving Castleand the monstrous witch Yubaba and her immediate clique in Made disappear. Like Dola, they both soften in a similar way as their movies progress.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Yubaba never exactly becomes an ally of Made disappear Chihiro, protagonist, but she transforms from a terrifying stranger into softer opposition. She is not destroyed or even defeated, Chihiro simply learns not to be afraid of her. Other temporary villains in Made disappear – a terrifying white dragon, the terrifying baby monster Boh, the human-eating creature No Face, Yubaba's family harpy, all transform into kinder, kinder versions of themselves, and seem happy with the transition. The Witch of Scrap, meanwhile, seems much less joyous about the magic that turns her into a gentle old lady. But she, too, becomes harmless and approachable, so early in the film that she barely has time to present a real threat.

And although from some perspectives, the fierce human leader Lady Eboshi in Princess Mononoke or the scientist magician Fujimoto controller in Ponyo It may seem that it fills the villain's space, both are also identifiable from an external perspective. Eboshi is a pragmatist who tries to rescue his people and give them a place to live. While their choices are destructive and ruthless, they are also selfless and heroic. Fujimoto is just a concerned father who is holding his daughter for the same reason that any father could: to protect her from threats from the world.

In other Ghibli films, the danger that threatens the protagonists comes from within, not from without. When Satsuki and Mei almost despaired of their mother's illness in My neighbor Totoroand Mei leaves alone, they are more threatened by the loss of hope than by any evil. Kiki in Kiki delivery service and Kaguya in Princess Kaguya's Tale he finds depression much more dangerous than any adversary. And many other Ghibli movies, like When Marnie was there, From above on the hill of the poppy, Whisper of the heartand Just yesterday, spends more time struggling with mild melancholy than with fear or struggle. Even criminal manipulator Renaldo Moon in The cat returns he is more a cheating friend than a determined enemy.

Why did Ghibli, and Miyazaki in particular, separate so decidedly from conventional protagonist / antagonist stories? That question seems to especially affect American journalists, who periodically ask the question, on the rare occasion that it allows interviews. Miyazaki tends to gently dodge the issue, but when asked by former Pixar award winner John Lasseter about it in 2009 as part of an Academy Awards retrospective, Miyazaki offered an explanation: He just has too much empathy.

Image: Studio Ghibli

"When I create a villain, I start to like the villain, and the villain becomes a being who is not really evil," he tells Lasseter. As an example, he presents one of the old Fleischer brothers' Superman cartoons from the 1940s, where an antagonist has created an underground secret lair. The level of effort and focus involved in a scheme like that, Miyazaki says, should be admirable in its own way, even adorable. "Villains actually work harder than heroes," he says.

It also suggests that, given Ghibli's long production process, spending years embedded in hopeless characters is emotionally draining. "Making an evil creature that really has an empty spot or hole in its heart is very tragic and depressing and sad to draw," he says in that same interview. "So I don't like drawing them. You can see the animators drawing, and when they draw a happy face, they are also smiling. When they draw a bad character, they grimace and look fierce. So I think it's better to have a smiling face more than a grimace. "

That answer may seem a bit easy, given that some Ghibli movies go to such grim and horrible places, exploring disease, suffering or death. Those threats rarely have a single evil face to represent them. They're not too big bad guys, they're just negative emotions, like Kiki's depression, Howl's cranky fit, or Chihiro's fear of change and the unknown.

Or they are officials and social forces who are too large to understand or fight. Madame Suliman in Howl’s Moving Castle He represents a cruel and unforgiving army, and the way he gives him a friendly face is as evil as anything Muska does, but he's not at the center of the story. The tanuki in Pok poko They are fighting against human urbanization and the disappearance of nature. Seita and Setsuko in the heartbreaking Takahata Grave of the fireflies They are suffering in times of war, but neither the aunt who resents their upkeep nor the soldiers who bombard their city are portrayed as traditional villains. Curtis in Porco Rosso He is the face of the US Army and the hero's main rival. But he is also a comical figure who has nothing to do with the true threats of history: the rising tide of Italian fascism, and the slowly changing postwar world.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The only other traditional Ghibli villain is Cob in Tales from Terramar, a selfish and predatory magician that the heroes must face and overcome. It feels like an anomaly in the Ghibli library, an artifact of the source material: Ursula K. Le Guin's fantasy novels, which follow a more traditional hero travel arc than the Ghibli movies in general. He is also Ghibli's least memorable villain, less identifiable than the abstract threats of depression and fear, and less intimidating than the unstoppable forces of industrialization and the military. Compared to the threats in the Ghibli movies that have them, it seems mean and predictable.

Ghibli's strongest films often push his threats to the background, but at the same time, they portray humanity's need to conquer and indifference to human suffering as inevitable and unchangeable, even unattainable. And that backdrop of sadness and inevitability speaks to the heart of Ghibli's long philosophy. What makes heroes on the Ghibli worlds is the determination to keep going, to be brave in the face of fear, sadness, or hardship. Courage does not always let the protagonists win or even survive. It doesn't always allow them to change the world.

But in Castle in the sky, it does. Ghibli's first film features a pattern that later studio films would follow closely, particularly in Dola's secret courtesy, the greed and inefficiency of the military, the hilarious awkwardness of crowds and crowds, and the impressive sense of flight.

And more than that Castle in the sky sets a course for Ghibli in the ferocity that Pazu exhibits as he tries, time and again, to reach Sheeta's side against long odds and relentless forces. (He faces gravity and entropy more often than Muska.) Ashitaka's determination to help San Princess Mononoke, Seita's battle for Setsuko's life in Grave of the firefliesPonyo's obsession with Sōsuke in PonyoChihiro's bravery on behalf of Haku in Made disappear – they all start with Castle in the sky, and its central relationship. Where villainy is not the core of Ghibli's films, determination, loyalty, and love are.

And that's because Ghibli's films focus on how personal connections make life worthwhile, far more often than in battles to win or worlds to conquer. Ghibli characters cannot always change the world in general, or end suffering, or solve the problems of greed and human stupidity. But in Castle in the sky And the movies that followed can face any force that comes their way and make a difference for the people they love. That's a message that resonates for real-world viewers, far more than the promise that villains are defeated, and it's one of the secrets that has made Ghibli so memorable for the past 35 years.