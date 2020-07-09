Study finds an extinct giant dolphin was more like a killer whale

Now researchers have confirmed that an ancient dolphin that lived during the Oligocene Epoch, 33.9 million to 23 million years ago, was the first cetacean (a type of mammal) that uses echolocation to navigate underwater and play the role of apex predator, just like the current killer whale.

Echolocation allows dolphins to "see" through underwater sound. They do this by making calls to locate distant objects in the water, then interpret the echoes of the sound waves that bounce off those objects.

The skeleton helps fill the gaps in the evolutionary narrative of these marine mammals that returned to the sea.

Cetaceans are an order of mammals that includes dolphins, whales, and porpoises. The odontocetos, or toothed whales, are an order of cetaceans that includes dolphins, porpoises, and all other whales that have teeth, such as sperm whales.

The specimen, called Ankylorhiza tiedemani, was discovered in part in rock formations in South Carolina, the study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology said.

Its 15-foot-long body size, shorter and stronger muzzle, tooth wear, and vertebral formation indicated that Ankylorhiza was the first Odontocete predator that could eat small and large-bodied prey and swim faster than other whales. This indicates for the first time that it was one of the few extinct cetaceans to fulfill an ecological position similar to that of the killer whales.

"We see that same pattern in the fossil record of terrestrial carnivores," said Anthony Friscia, associate associate professor of integrative biology and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not part of the study.

"For example, you see a 'cat-like' predator come up many times before receiving modern radiation from cats. This kind of repeated evolution from similar ecologies is the basis of so many studies on how the long-term evolution. "

How a rare skeleton was discovered

The rarity of Oligocene-era whale skeletons has hampered research efforts to understand the evolution of modern whale locomotion that works with their fins (tails) but controlled by their forelimbs, according to the study.

"We have been waiting for those fossils for decades," said Olivier Lambert, director of Earth operations and History of Life and Evolution of the Paleobiosphere at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences. Lambert was not involved in the investigation.

The skeleton suggested that The features involving its fins and locomotion could have evolved more than 35 million years ago, which was the earlier assumption, said study co-author Robert Boessenecker, a research associate and adjunct instructor in the department of biology and environmental geosciences at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

"If you are a mammal or a reptile that invades water, there are only a certain number of things you can do to develop efficient swimming. And those same characteristics have evolved convergently over and over again in different groups," Boessenecker explained. "In this case, they even continued to evolve into parallel lineages with common ancestry."

In the 1880s, the dolphin's partial snout, a toothed whale in the Odonoceti group, was recovered during dredging of the Wando River in South Carolina.

The first dolphin skeleton was discovered in the 1970s by the then curator of natural history at the Charleston Bunting Museum Albert Sanders. Other The nearly complete skeleton, described in the current study, was unearthed during the 1990s, when paleontologist Mark Havenstein found it during the construction of a subdivision of housing in South Carolina.

It was later donated to the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History for further study, but categorized as belonging to Squalodon, an extinct genus of whales, which researchers The study said it was an incorrect classification.

After Boessenecker was hired by the museum to study these fossils, he took a closer look at the skeleton in 2015. That the skeleton did not belong to the genus Squalodon was widely known in the research community by then, he said, but no one had done definitive research to explain why.

Parallel evolution

The researchers also wanted to discover why and how toothed whale baleen whales evolved. They discovered that the characteristics of the dolphin skeleton beyond its neck implied that modern bantam and toothed whales, although separate, could have developed similar characteristics due to parallel evolution in the similar aquatic environments they inhabited.

"The resulting pattern is unexpected given what we know about the (live animals), "said John Gatesy, senior scientific researcher at the American Museum of Natural History who was not involved in the study.

Gatesy added that the characteristics that were interpreted as traits shared by live cetaceans evolved in separate lines of descent, so modern whales got to where they are today by multiple similar paths that date back to their ancestors.

Echolocation evolution

Ankylorhiza was the first echolocation whale to become an apex predator due to a cranial joint that allowed an identical range of motion to that of a modern killer whale., Boessenecker said.

Ankylorhiza had large teeth with thick roots, which could have strengthened the teeth against fractures while shaking the prey into smaller pieces, as it had no molars, "which is precisely what killer whales do with seals," Boessenecker said. .

The dolphin's incisor tusks probably meant that it could ram other animals with its teeth. "That is difficult to prove, but modern dolphins make mutton tusks and kill them," said Boessenecker.

After this ancient dolphin went extinct about 23 million years ago, shark-toothed dolphins and giant sperm whales evolved to occupy the position of Ankylorhiza in 5 million years. Giant sperm whales had huge teeth and probably preyed on smaller whale species, while today's sperm whales mainly eat giant squid.

After the sperm whales vanished about 5 million years ago, the ecological site was open until the evolution of killer whales during the ice ages, about 2 million years ago.

"There are many other unique and bizarre early dolphins and aged rock baleen whales in the Oligocene in Charleston, South Carolina," Boessenecker said in a press release.

"Because the oligocene epoch is the time when filter feeding and echolocation first evolved, and since the marine mammal locations of that era are rare around the world, fossils from Charleston offer the window more complete towards the early evolution of these groups. "