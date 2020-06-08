Study finds more than half of pregnant women in UK hospitals with Covid-19 are minorities

Researchers led by Oxford University's Nuffield Population Health Department cautioned that although transmission of the virus to infants was rare and most women had "good results," the high proportion of women infected from home black or minority "needs urgent investigation and explanation." "

The latest study is based on data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System, a national system established to study a variety of rare disorders of pregnancy.

The researchers said that of 427 pregnant women admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 between March 1 and April 14, more than half belonged to minority groups, including 25% who were Asian and 22% who were black. .

Most women were in their late second or third trimester, 70% were overweight or obese, 40% were 35 or older, and a third had pre-existing conditions, the researchers said..

The study noted that while the published evidence on the rate, transmission, and effect of coronavirus infection on pregnancy is limited, some evidence has suggested that pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk for serious illness and death.

However, an April study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecolocy found that the majority of pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus do not experience a more serious illness than the general population.

Twelve babies born to mothers in the study tested positive for coronavirus, six of them in the first 12 hours of their lives.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that being black or from an ethnic minority was a "significant" Covid-19 risk factor.

In a speech to parliament last week, Hancock said there was "much more work to be done to understand the key drivers of these disparities, the relationships between different risk factors, and what we can do to close the gap."

Public Health England's analysis found that the link between ethnicity and health was "complex and likely would be the result of a combination of factors."

"First of all, people in BAME communities [black and ethnic minorities] are likely to be at a higher risk of contracting the infection," the government review said, noting that minorities are more likely to live in urban areas, in overcrowded homes, in disadvantaged areas and having jobs that expose them to greater risk.

"People in BAME groups are also more likely to be born abroad than British white people, which means they may face additional barriers to access services created, for example, by cultural and language differences," he added. .

The groups are likely to "also be at increased risk of worse outcomes once they acquire the infection," the agency report found.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also warned that Covid-19 had exposed inequalities within society and was having a disproportionate impact on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent.