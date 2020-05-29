Study finds new benefit of yogurt, other foods with good bacteria during pregnancy





Women who consume yogurt, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods during pregnancy are less likely to have children with an autism-like disorder. Researchers have found that foods containing good bacteria support the baby's neurological development. A new study, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity, adds to growing evidence of the positive effects of beneficial bacteria on the brain and central nervous system. This time, the researchers focused on how immunomodulatory microbes help prevent inflammation. Inflammation has long been linked to autism. Previous research showed that stress during pregnancy can cause systemic inflammation in both the mother and the fetus, which then leads to developmental disorder. In the latest study, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder said that reduced levels of inflammation through good exposure to bacteria appeared to aid in the development of the fetus. Reduces the risk of autism after birth. The findings come from analyzing the effects of a friendly bacterium known as Mycobacterium vaccae (M. vaccae). Previous studies showed that it has long-lasting anti-inflammatory effects on the brain. For the study, the researchers exposed the rats to mild stressors and provided them with a medication called terbutaline, which women often take to delay preterm delivery. Half of the animal subjects also received a series of M. vaccae injections, while a control group received no treatment during pregnancy.

At two and four months after birth, the researchers evaluated the pups' social interaction and repetitive behaviors. The results showed that babies of mothers exposed to M. vaccae did not develop autism-like behaviors unlike the control group.

"Immunization with M. vaccae appears to provide some protection against the negative effects of environmental stressors during development, specifically against autism spectrum disorder (ASD) -like behavior," said Zachariah Smith, first study author and postdoctoral researcher , it's a statement. statement. The researchers also found that babies are more likely to benefit from good bacteria if their mothers regularly consume fermented foods during the third trimester of pregnancy. The study "suggests that microbial interventions that decrease the risk of neurodevelopmental syndromes such as autism could be developed," Christopher Lowry, co-author of the study and associate professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology, said in a statement. Lowry hopes his findings will guide the development of a probiotic or inoculation specially formulated for pregnant women to support their children's healthy brain development. But getting good bacteria from common fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut can offer the same benefits during pregnancy. A new study shows that exposure to good bacteria from fermented foods during pregnancy could help reduce a baby's risk of having an autism-like disorder. Pixabay. (TagsToTranslate) autism (t) m. vaccines (t) autism spectrum disorder (t) asd (t) autism disorder (t) pregnancy (t) brain development (t) good bacteria (t) diet (t) yogurt (t) fermented foods (t) tip ( t) tips (t) health tips (t) pregnancy tips (t) diet tips



